LSU starting pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) flips the ball to LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) to force Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore out, Friday, April 30, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La. Friday's game was the first of the 2021 LSU baseball season that allowed 100% capacity and did not require masks.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU and Alabama, two teams on the NCAA tournament bubble, begin a weekend series Friday night. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU and Alabama are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RECORDS: LSU is 30-18 overall, 9-15 in the Southeastern Conference. Alabama is 28-17, 11-12.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (5-4, 2.33 ERA, 73.1 IP, 15 BB, 91 SO); UA – Jr. RH Tyler Ras (6-2, 5.68 ERA, 63.1 IP, 16 BB, 42 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: This series will go a long way in determining LSU's season. The Tigers were projected to just miss the NCAA tournament by Baseball America this week, while Alabama was picked as one of the "last four" teams in the field. The winner of this series will assert themselves among the bubble contenders. LSU's players needs to make sure the magnitude of that doesn't overwhelm them in the series opener.

