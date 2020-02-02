LSU's senior forward and leading scorer Ayana Mitchell suffered a significant injury to her left knee in the first half of the Tigers' 59-58 victory against No. 15 Texas A&M on Sunday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Mitchell went up and snared a rebound but came down on her back with her leg at an awkward angle with 2:17 left in the first half. She was attended to by medical personnel for about 10 minutes before being taken from the court in a wheelchair.
Mitchell who entered the game averaging 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds, played 11 minutes but did not score.
LSU led 26-17 when Mitchell exited. Texas A&M rallied in the third quarter, taking a 43-42 lead on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. But LSU used a 9-1 run midway through the fourth quarter to retake the lead and held on in the final minute.