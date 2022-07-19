ATLANTA — Nick Saban described his Alabama program Tuesday as one of college football’s “haves.”
It sounded like bragging, but it was actually a statement of fact. A fact that assumes all manner of forms.
Saban was talking at SEC media days about NIL, and how his players raked in a nation-leading $3 million in NIL payments (OK, so maybe that was bragging). But he could have also been describing Bama as one of the power programs in the nation and the Southeastern Conference.
LSU’s Brian Kelly could have described his new program in the same way when he was here Monday. Former UL coach Billy Napier also could say the same about his new Florida home here Wednesday.
When you look across the expanding SEC landscape, it’s relatively easy to identify the football haves and the have nots. Including soon-to-arrive members Texas and Oklahoma, the haves include those schools along with the aforementioned LSU, Bama, Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M and Georgia. The have nots? The second tier would be Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and … Tennessee. It may seem strange to leave the Volunteers off a list of the SEC’s traditional powers, but lately the Vols have been suffering from a power outage. Tennessee has just five winning seasons and an overall 85-88 record since it last played in the SEC championship game in 2007 against LSU.
Proposed football scheduling scenarios for when the SEC expands to 16 teams with Texas and OU have settled on one of two formats:
• Staying at eight conference games while doing away with divisions and switching from seven permanent opponents with one rotating opponent to just one permanent rival and seven rotating.
• Expanding by one to nine conference games, with three permanent opponents (this has been described as a pod system but no longer) and six rotating opponents.
Since SEC schools gathered just after Memorial Day in Destin, Florida, at their annual spring meeting and left without a scheduling consensus, reports have floated that the power programs want to go to nine games and the second division teams (to use an old baseball term) want to stay at eight. The power programs are worried about more revenue in terms of ticket sales and, potentially, more TV money. The second division teams are concerned with accumulating enough wins to be bowl eligible, but what the bowl system looks like if and likely when the College Football Playoff expands from four teams to eight or 12 is guesswork.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Tuesday that placing SEC schools into two camps in terms of an eight- or nine-game schedule is a bit too simplistic.
“There are more factors involved,” Sankey said. “There are two choices, but different approaches. It’s a little bit more substantive.
“I don’t think it’s that clean between what people would say are powers and non-powers. It’s an interesting bipartisanship. People have different views.”
Views that haven’t changed much since school CEOs, athletic directors and SEC staff shook the Destin sand out of their flip-flops in early June.
“We’re engaging in the questions we’ve asked, but there’s not movement,” Sankey said. The commissioner added that Texas and Oklahoma, who will start playing in the SEC no later than 2025, currently have input but no vote in where the league winds up on scheduling, an unusual dynamic to be sure.
Last summer, SEC athletic directors established a goal of committing to a football scheduling plan by this year’s spring meeting. The fact that objective wasn’t achieved may look like discord from the outside, with TV revenue, unknowns about the CFP format after the current contract ends following the 2025 season and even tiebreaker formats to determine which teams go to the SEC championship game among the sticking points.
But Sankey, who has made little attempt to hide his displeasure over the CFP conferences leaving Indianapolis in January without committing to a new playoff format, sounds a much different tone when it comes to SEC scheduling.
“I think the potential is there” to choose a format before the end of 2022, Sankey said. “But as we think about factors, the controllables and non-controllables, and while we want it sooner rather than later, if we need more time we’ll take more time.”
There is agreement on one major point: getting schools to visit each other’s campuses more often. LSU making its first trip last year to Kentucky since 2007 rightfully should be a thing of the past.
“What’s cool is we’ve coalesced around getting these teams through our campuses more frequently,” Sankey said.
That’s good news. But for now, the SEC remains a have not instead of a have when it comes to a scheduling plan.