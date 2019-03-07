Gorilla Ball is back on the LSU campus, but not at Alex Box Stadium.
The No. 10-ranked LSU softball team is cranking out home runs at a record pace, led by pitcher-designated player Shelbi Sunseri with 11 as the Lady Tigers (19-4) prepare to open SEC play Friday at unranked Texas A&M (14-6).
LSU’s overall power surge — 30 in 23 games — is reminiscent of Tigers baseball in the mid- and late- 1990s. The 1997 team set the NCAA record with 189 home runs and picked up the Gorilla Ball moniker, helping to lead to changes in bat standards.
Sunseri, a sophomore from Santa Fe, Texas, who missed almost half of the 2018 season, is on pace to break the single-season LSU record of 18 set by Bianka Bell in 2015.
“She had seven during the toughest part of last season, so we don’t know what a full season would have looked like for her,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “She’s made a lot of the changes our staff asked her to make. She may be the most bought-in player we have. She’s a ‘first one here, last one to leave’ kind of kid.”
Sunseri’s latest round-tripper may have left a mark. She became the first LSU player to hit the new scoreboard in a game with an opposite field blast to right field against Illinois State on Saturday.
“We hit the scoreboard a lot in practice, so it wasn’t like I was the first to hit it,” Sunseri said. “I wasn’t going for it, it just kind of happened.
“I never go up there looking for a home run, none of our hitters do. We go up looking for a quality at bat, whether it be a walk, hit by pitch or base hit. If a home run happens, it happens.”
It’s happening more often, Sunseri says, because of work on minor details like “being more behind the ball” and “staying relaxed.” She’s also leading the team with a .481 batting average, 32 RBIs, a 1.231 slugging percentage and a .611 on-base percentage. Last season a stress reaction in her fibula caused her to miss 26 games.
Sunseri’s home run total has her in a three-way tie for second in the nation behind Mississippi State’s Mia Davidson, who has 12. Her RBI total leads the nation. Sunseri has also been busy as a pitcher with a 5-3 record and a 1.92 earned run average in 40 innings with six starts in nine games.
“She’s insane; I feel like whenever she gets up to bat, she’s going to hit a home run,” outfielder Aliyah Anderson said. “It isn’t a surprise because she works so hard all the time. This was bound to happen.”
Sunseri’s not the only one enjoying the power surge. LSU, which had 41 homers in 62 games last season, is on pace to take down the team record of 65 set in 2014.
Shemiah Sanchez put on a record-setting power display most recently when she became the first LSU player to hit multiple home runs in back-to-back games with two each against Stephen F. Austin and Northwestern State. Sanchez has six homers, first baseman Amanda Doyle five and shortstop Amber Serrett four.
The uptick in home runs comes in a season where LSU’s offensive production is also surging. The team batting average through Sunday was .346 and through 22 games last season, the Lady Tigers were at .286. LSU is currently ranked No. 9 nationally in batting average.
Torina said she wants her team to stay on a roll and not get overhyped about opening SEC play.
“We want to keep doing the things we’ve been doing and not make it bigger than it is,” she said.
“Our offense has been phenomenal. A big reason we’ve won a lot of the games we’ve won is the way we’ve swung the bats. We’ve put up a lot of crooked numbers. It’s been fun to watch.”