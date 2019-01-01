The LSU-Central Florida-Southeastern Conference chatter didn't simmer down just because the Fiesta Bowl was over.
Asked about the caliber of UCF after the Tigers' win, a couple of LSU's star players offered candid assessments that complimented the Knights but stopped short of praising the American Athletic Conference champions as world-beaters.
"I don't really think (UCF) could play in the SEC week in, week out with the style of play they play with," said All-American linebacker Devin White, who earlier in the week said he thought UCF's claim to be the 2017 national champions was one of "the most embarrassing things I've ever seen."
Quarterback Joe Burrow, who set a career high for passing yards and passing touchdowns in the Fiesta Bowl, said he thought the Tigers had played more physical games than Tuesday's.
"They're a hell of a team, but as far as a physical game, we play in the SEC every week. I've played more physical games, for sure," Burrow said.
The loss snapped the Knights' 25-game winning streak. UCF went 13-0 last season, capped with a win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl, but was left well out of the top four for the College Football Playoff semifinals at No. 12. UCF (12-1) was ranked No. 8 going into the Fiesta Bowl against No. 11 LSU (10-3).