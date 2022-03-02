Slow starts have never been a trademark of LSU softball under Beth Torina, and while the No. 22 Tigers still have some work to do, they seem to be coming out of it.
And not a moment too soon, because LSU has a competitive week with two games against rival No. 21 UL and a solid lineup in the LSU Invitational over the weekend.
LSU (12-5) plays the Cajuns (10-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday in Lamson Park in Lafayette before coming home to Tiger Park for five more games over the weekend. LSU plays a doubleheader with Troy (11-2) Friday starting at 4 p.m. and a single game with the Cajuns at 6 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, LSU plays Louisiana Tech (10-6) at noon and Central Connecticut State (0-9) at 2:30 p.m.
LSU was 6-5 after the first two weeks but then swept all six games at the Purple and Gold Challenge. Torina said the coaching staff has been working hard to prevent her younger players from trying too hard.
“It was as much a relief as it was exciting,” Torina said of LSU’s 6-0 weekend. “We’re still in a spot where our kids want this too much. We had a good call with our mental coach. He talked about letting the fire burn but not so bright that it burns down your house. We’ve taken that mentality that we’ve got to want this but not so much that it paralyzes us.
“We talked about trusting the process instead of searching for answers. We’ve proven our process works. We just need to stay the course, make sure we’re feeling confident and staying loose. Having quality at bats and playing softball the way they’re capable of.”
LSU got a boost from pitcher Shelbi Sunseri last weekend as she hit two home runs, including one for a walk-off victory, and pitched 10 innings with 11 strikeouts to beat Drake. Shortstop Taylor Pleasants had six hits and seven RBI for the weekend, knocking in at least one run every game.
Sophomore third baseman and leadoff hitter Danieca Coffey continues to sizzle with a team-leading .439 batting average. She went 11 for 24 and scored six runs with four stolen bases.
Torina said the Tigers will get a strong test in their two games against UL (10-2), starting with what will be LSU’s first true road game.
“It’s great for our state and our sport,” she said of the series which was recently revived. “(UL coach Gerry Glasco and I) talked about it, how many opportunities are there to have two ranked teams an hour away. It’s a big opportunity. I’m glad we’ve made the most of it. It’s been really competitive when we’ve done a home-and-home. The fans got what they wanted out of it — they got a good show.”
UL won its first six games and the two losses came against Alabama, 9-1 and 8-0, in a pair of five-inning contests. Second baseman Stormy Kotzelnick leads the Cajuns with a .515 average, one homer and nine RBI. Shortstop Alexa Langeliers is hitting .375 with four homers and 12 RBI.
Sam Landry (5-0, 1.64 ERA) has 40 strikeouts in 21⅓ innings and Kandra Lamb is 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA.
Troy is unranked but has scored victories against Ole Miss and No. 25 Ohio State.