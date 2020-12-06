Dylan Moses and his teammates said they weren't out for revenge, but he didn't deny that a loss to LSU in Tuscaloosa last season added some juice to the heated rivalry on Alabama's side.

The senior linebacker, who initially committed to LSU before flipping to Alabama, used the word "chippy" to describe the action under the lights at Tiger Stadium.

“[The plan] was just to come out there and play balls to the wall. … Take it one play at a time, just not to play with emotion," he said after the 55-17 victory. "We all obviously remember what happened last year, but we just wanted to come here and do our job.”

But that chippiness didn't manifest in penalty yards. Alabama's Daniel Wright was ejected for targeting after a hit to the head of LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins. Otherwise both teams combined for 7 penalties for a total of 58 yards.

But it was the Tigers who were playing mind games, Moses said.

“It was a little chippy," Moses said. "You know with LSU, they came and tried to get in our heads a little bit. But, you know, our guys had to hold ourselves back and continue playing the game.”

Alabama's roster features a dozen Louisiana natives, including Moses, but none was more impactful than Devonta Smith. The Amite City native racked up 231 yards and three touchdowns, both records for a visitor at Tiger Stadium.

He looked on from the sidelines for a chunk of the second half with the game well in hand.

“Yea, it was most definitely chippy," said Smith, a native of Amite City. "It wasn’t necessarily just going out there trying to do that, just going out there protecting my teammates. Just making sure that we all get back to our sideline safely and nobody got hurt."

Several Alabama players and coach Nick Saban said throughout the week the matchup wasn't about revenge for the 46-41 LSU victory in the same matchup last year. But Saban foreshadowed the offensive onslaught in an on-field interview before the game.

"They beat us last year. They probably have some confidence that they can play well against Alabama," he said, standing on the field at Tiger Stadium. "So we're going to have to change the way they think when it comes to that."