Change comes fast and furious in college sports these days.
The latest: the news last week that the Big Ten is partnering with Fox Sports, CBS and NBC in a seven-year deal that will pay the conference and its members as much as $1.2 billion per year.
It was the biggest news to hit the college landscape in, at least, a week and a half. And the deal sends out shockwaves across college sports that even impact the fortress that is the Southeastern Conference.
Two big questions regarding the Big Ten deal and the SEC:
1. Will the Big Ten’s deal send the SEC and ESPN/ABC/Disney, its new exclusive TV/streaming partner come 2024, back to the bargaining table in order for the SEC to get a better deal?
2. If ESPN/ABC/Disney agree to more cash, will the entertainment behemoth demand more content in the form of a ninth SEC game each season?
First, the Big Ten deal. It seems as if that conference put one over on the SEC, which hammered out its upcoming deal with ESPN in 2020 during the depths of the pandemic.
Yes, the Big Ten deal is worth more money. But when you take into account all SEC media revenue, including from the SEC network, the difference isn’t as much as it looks on the surface. I’m told that total media rights revenue for the SEC will work out to about $960 million per year.
Still, $1.2 billion is more. And it’s galling from the SEC’s perspective to think that basic football nobodies like Purdue and Northwestern will soon get more from their share of the Big Ten pie than does LSU, which has won three national championships since 2003. Could the SEC, especially now that Texas and Oklahoma are joining the cast no later than 2025 — some indications are the two soon-to-be-former Big 12 powers may arrive by 2024 — nudge ESPN toward hammering out an even more lucrative deal?
“We’re going to continue our efforts to grow our comprehensive revenue,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said recently, according to The Athletic. “And we’re going to do it in a healthy way.”
ESPN has a reputation for being unwilling to renegotiate deals. And one has to assume the new contract with ESPN was hammered out at least with the expectation that Texas and Oklahoma would soon be hanging their flags in the SEC lobby in Birmingham.
One thing could wring more cash out of ESPN: more inventory. The SEC has been hamstrung for months over the issue of whether to stay with eight conference football games or go to nine, and of course which formats that could take. About the only concrete news regarding the whole deal is that the SEC will stop using its East and West divisions which have existed since 1992. Instead, the top two teams in a yet-to-be announced formula will play in the SEC championship game.
Nine games is what most of the SEC’s power football schools, like LSU, want. The format most bandied about is a 3-6 format, with each school having three permanent opponents and playing the other six on a rotating home-and-home basis. That way, every school plays every other school at least once in a four-year period, and definitely play each other twice within five years.
If ESPN could get that guarantee out of the SEC, then the opportunity for the SEC to get more from its broadcasting rights goes up significantly.
As for the SEC’s current deal with CBS as its prime TV partner, things will just continue to get more and more antsy until they finally bid each other “good riddance” after the 2023 SEC championship game.
CBS, which is paying the SEC the now comparatively paltry sum of $55 million per year to get its best game every week, will now pay the Big Ten $350 million for, at best, its second-best game. Fox gets first dibs, and you can bet if NBC is giving the Big Ten a prime-time window it won’t always have to settle for Rutgers-Minnesota.
CBS clearly tweaked the SEC by tweeting a Big Ten promo video playing over its famous college football intro music. Snarky, but not as snarky as the comments across the college landscape that say CBS made a bad, perhaps panicky, deal with the Big Ten.
A lot of folks are saying that the SEC made a bad deal with ESPN/ABC/Disney. Perhaps in hindsight that’s true. But the game isn’t over yet, and the SEC clearly still has cards to play. And cards like LSU-Tennessee look better than UCLA-Maryland.