LSU isn't interested in a home-and-home football series with Tulane, is talking about playing Michigan for the first time ever and is eyeing a game in a newly built stadium "west of here," athletic director Scott Woodward said in a virtual town hall with The Advocate and Times-Picayune on Thursday.

The Tigers and Green Wave haven't played since LSU won 42-0 in October 2009 in Tiger Stadium. Asked about the possibility of that series -- which began in 1893 -- restarting, Woodward said Tulane is looking for a home-and-home series, and that "just doesn't make sense" for LSU.

"Playing one-offs, we're all ears," he added.

The two schools struck a deal to play annually from 2006 to 2015, alternating between playing in Tiger Stadium and the Superdome in New Orleans. But that agreement was ended after the 2009 game. LSU paid Tulane $700,000 to void the final six years of the contract. Then-athletic director Joe Alleva said it wasn't in LSU's best interest to play Tulane except in Baton Rouge, but Tulane didn't agree to to concede its home games at the Superdome.

LSU and Tulane's last 5 meetings Sept. 2001: LSU 48–17 (Baton Rouge) Sept. 2006: LSU LSU 49–7 (Baton Rouge) Sept. 2007: LSU 34–9 (Superdome, New Orleans) Nov. 2008: LSU 35–10 (Baton Rouge) Oct. 2009: LSU 42–0 (Baton Rouge)

Tulane's on-campus Yulman Stadium seats about 30,000. Tiger Stadium seats more than 100,000.

Given coronavirus and perhaps the increased emphasis on shorter travel schedules, Woodward floated the idea of a future LSU-Tulane game.

"We're all ears to opening it up and hopefully get some things done," he said. "But it has to make sense for LSU."

A potential matchup LSU is intrigued in, Woodward said, is against Michigan, a storied program LSU has never played. Woodward even noted a connection to Michigan, where New Orleans native and Brother Martin alumnus Warde Manuel is the athletic director.

"We've had conversations, and we're just hoping one day we can get something done," Woodward said.

Future marquis non-conference games LSU has scheduled includes vs. Texas in 2020, at UCLA in 2021, vs. Florida State (at Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in 2022, at Florida State (in Orlando) in 2023, at UCLA in 2024 and at Clemson in 2025. Games against Oklahoma, Arizona State and Utah are also on the long-term schedule.

'We need football': Scott Woodward's optimistic LSU will play football with fans LSU athletic director Scott Woodward feels optimistic LSU will play football this fall with fans in the stands, though a final decision will not come until sometime in July.

Woodward dropped one more scheduling hint in his town hall, mentioning the possibility of playing at "a new stadium in the NFL being built" out west.

He was likely referring to either Las Vegas where Allegiant Stadium is being built for the Las Vegas Raiders and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for both the Chargers and Rams.

There is a developing relationship between the Southeastern Conference and Vegas. Beginning this year the Las Vegas Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium and feature a team from the Pac-12 Conference vs. a team from either the SEC or Big Ten Conference.