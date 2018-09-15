AUBURN, Ala. — Saturday’s Southeastern Conference opener with Auburn was a mixed bag for the LSU defense.
No. 12 LSU certainly made enough miscues on that side of the ball — but conversely, the defense made enough plays to do its part in taking down No. 7 Auburn in a thrilling 22-21 upset in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
LSU had a handful of injuries. LSU had a blown coverage that led to an Auburn touchdown in the third quarter. And LSU had a roughing-the-passer penalty on a third-and-8 in the second quarter that led to Auburn’s second touchdown.
And LSU was dealing with a blistering-hot day on The Plains, where it was 93 degrees with a feel-like temperature of 101 just before kickoff, which also played a part when Auburn came back from a 10-0 second-quarter deficit to grab a 21-10 lead early in the third quarter.
At that point, the LSU defense looked cooked.
But it was really just the beginning for Dave Aranda’s group, which dug deep and shut out Auburn’s up-tempo offense in the final 25½ minutes.
LSU’s efforts were rewarded in the final quarter when the offense, which also struggled for the better part of two quarters, scored nine points in the final 8:18 — the last three on Cole Tracy’s 42-yard field goal on the final play — to steal a road win.
LSU's defense was already missing Buck linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, who was lost for the season to a knee injury in the opener against Miami. On Saturday, linebackers Ray Thornton and Michael Divinity, defensive end Glen Logan, nose tackle Breiden Fehoko, and cornerbacks Kary Vincent and Kristian Fulton left the game with injuries.
Only Logan and Thornton did not return to the game.
LSU also lost free safety John Battle, who was ejected for targeting with 14:37 to play in the third quarter — his absence making the defensive backfield even thinner in the searing heat.
On top of that, linebacker Andre Anthony was called for a roughing the passer on Jarrett Stidham to help Auburn grab some momentum when LSU had things going its way in the first half.
But not even that could keep LSU down.
LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and strong safety Grant Delpit had key interceptions. Delpit’s pick, on Auburn’s second play of the game, led to Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s 1-yard touchdown run with 9:59 left in the opening quarter.
Despite being on the field for 10 minutes in the second quarter and giving up a touchdown on Auburn’s first possession of the second quarter, thanks to a blow coverage that resulted in a 33-yard pass from Stidham to Asa Martin that led to the touchdown, LSU bowed up.
Auburn looked like it was going to add to the lead on its next possession, but middle linebacker Jacob Phillips broke up a pass over the middle to force a punt.
That led to Tracy’s second field goal of the day, a 27-yarder, that trimmed the deficit to 21-13 with 3:58 left in the third quarter.
Battle’s ejection came during a drive on which Anders Carlson missed a 52-yard field-goal attempt and LSU’s offense got within two on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Derrick Dillon.
LSU then gave the ball back to the offense one final time and drained the final 5:38 off the clock, setting up Tracy’s 42-yard game-winner.