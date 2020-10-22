Shi Smith, wide receiver

Described as one of the best players LSU will face this season, Smith ranks ninth in the Southeastern Conference in yards receiving (86.8) per game. Though only 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Smith leaped over an Auburn cornerback for a go-ahead touchdown last week — his third of the season.

South Carolina North Carolina football
Buy Now

South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith, left, looks for running room against North Carolina during a game Aug. 31, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.

Kingsley Enagbare, defensive lineman

The top disruptor on South Carolina’s defensive front, Enagbare has recorded four sacks (the most in the SEC) and two forced fumbles (tied for most in the conference). Enagbare doesn’t make a lot of tackles — he has six over the last three games combined — but he regularly creates negative plays.

APTOPIX Auburn South Carolina Football
Buy Now

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) is knocked out of bounds by South Carolina defensive back Shilo Sanders (21) and Kingsley Enagbare (52) during their game Oct. 17 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Auburn 30-22.

Kevin Harris, running back

Harris has rushed for 409 yards this season, making him one of the most productive running backs in the SEC — and that’s with a 78-yard touchdown negated by a penalty. Harris’ 102.25 yards per game average ranks third in the conference, and he has scored seven total touchdowns.

South Carolina Vanderbilt Football
Buy Now

South Carolina running back Kevin Harris runs 88 yards for a touchdown against Vanderbilt during a game Oct. 10 in Nashville, Tenn. South Carolina won 41-7.

Get your LSU gear here: Hats | Jerseys | Sweatshirts | T-shirts | Face Coverings

Disclosure: These are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments