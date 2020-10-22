Shi Smith, wide receiver
Described as one of the best players LSU will face this season, Smith ranks ninth in the Southeastern Conference in yards receiving (86.8) per game. Though only 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Smith leaped over an Auburn cornerback for a go-ahead touchdown last week — his third of the season.
Kingsley Enagbare, defensive lineman
The top disruptor on South Carolina’s defensive front, Enagbare has recorded four sacks (the most in the SEC) and two forced fumbles (tied for most in the conference). Enagbare doesn’t make a lot of tackles — he has six over the last three games combined — but he regularly creates negative plays.
Kevin Harris, running back
Harris has rushed for 409 yards this season, making him one of the most productive running backs in the SEC — and that’s with a 78-yard touchdown negated by a penalty. Harris’ 102.25 yards per game average ranks third in the conference, and he has scored seven total touchdowns.