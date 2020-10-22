After an unexpected open date, LSU returns to the field Saturday at 6 p.m. against South Carolina. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game as LSU tries to avoid a 1-3 start.

1. Be talking heads

Coach Ed Orgeron reduced LSU’s defensive problems to one root cause: lack of communication. Players aren’t in the correct positions, run different coverages on the same play and accidentally leave receivers wide open downfield because they haven’t communicated pre-snap calls. Orgeron said LSU simplified its defense so everyone knows what they’re doing on a given play. For LSU to beat South Carolina — and remain competitive this season — its defense has to play together.

2. Spark the running game

Orgeron considered the running backs one of LSU’s strengths during preseason practice. So where did they go? The Tigers have one 100-yard rushing performance this season, and they rushed 20 times for 49 yards against Missouri, an average of 2.5 yards per carry. LSU has to run the ball more efficiently, especially on first down, to balance the offense and create manageable third down conversions. It’ll be critical without starting quarterback Myles Brennan.

3. Find Terrace Marshall

This strategy might work in any game, but LSU’s true freshman quarterbacks Max Johnson and TJ Finley should look for wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. on every play. Marshall has excelled as LSU’s top option, scoring seven touchdowns and averaging 141.3 yards per game. LSU plans to move Marshall around the formation to create matchup advantages. The quarterbacks should look for him until South Carolina uses double coverage. Even then, glance his way.

4. Create more push

It’s hard to imagine this scenario based on LSU’s history, but not only have the Tigers struggled to run the ball, they’ve had trouble stopping the run, too. Missouri rushed for an average of 5.5 yards per carry as it pushed LSU off the line of scrimmage. Now, LSU faces Kevin Harris, one of the top running backs in the SEC. LSU wants its defensive linemen to create havoc and linebackers to fill the gaps.