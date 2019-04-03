lsutamubasketball.022719 HS 1824.JPG
Buy Now

LSU forward Naz Reid (0) goes up for the attempted dunk following the steal against Texas A&M, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 66-55.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU forward Naz Reid has been named to the CollegeInsider.com Kyle Macy Freshmen All-America team.

Reid, who last month was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team by the league's coaches, started 32 of 34 games and helped LSU to a 28-7 record and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

A 6-foot-10, 250-pounder from Asbury Park, New Jersey, the 2018 McDonald's All-American ranked second on the team in scoring at 13.6 points a game and led the squad with 7.2 rebounds per game.

In 17 league games, he averaged 13.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Overall, he shot 46.8 percent from the field and hit 72.7 percent of his free-throw attempts.

Reid was one of three players from the SEC to make the 30-man Macy All-American team. The others were Kentucky's Ashton Hagans and Tyler Herro.

Follow Sheldon Mickles on Twitter, @MicklesAdvocate.

View comments