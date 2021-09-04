Score by quarters
LSU 0 10 10 7 — 27
UCLA 0 14 10 14 — 38
First quarter
No scoring
Second quarter
LSU: Kayshon Boutte 3 pass from Max Johnson at 12:34 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 63 yards, 2:36. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 10 pass to Koy Moore to the LSU 49. Max Johnson 18 pass to Brian Johnson, plus 15-yard facemask penalty moves the ball to the UCLA 18. Johnson 14 pass to Jaray Jenkins gives LSU a first-and-goal at the UCLA 4. TIGERS 7, BRUINS 0.
UCLA: Greg Dulcich 75 pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson at 12:20 (Nicholas Barr-Mira kick). DRIVE: 1-75-0:14. BRUINS 7, TIGERS 7.
UCLA: Zach Charbonnet 12 run at 9:49 (Barr-Mira kick). DRIVE: 6-71-1:31. KEY PLAYS: Charbonnet starts the drive with a 20-yard run to the UCLA 49. Thompson-Robinson 35 pass to Charbonnet to the LSU 16 sets up the touchdown two plays later. BRUINS 14, TIGERS 7.
LSU: York 26 field goal at 3:53. DRIVE: 5-26-0:51. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on interception by Eli Ricks at the UCLA 33. Half-the-distance pass interference penalty on UCLA's Qwuantrezz Knight puts the ball on the Bruins' 11. BRUINS 14, TIGERS 10.
Third quarter
UCLA: Chase Cota 14 pass from Thompson-Robinson at 10:52 (Barr-Mira kick). DRIVE: 3-17-0:43. KEY PLAY: Drive set up on Caleb Johnson's interception and 34-yard return to rhe LSU 17. BRUINS 21, TIGERS 10.
LSU: Boutte 44 pass from Johnson at 8:56 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-75-1:56. KEY PLAY: Johnson 20 pass to Trey Palmer to the UCLA 44 sets up the touchdown on the next play. BRUINS 21, TIGERS 17.
UCLA: Barr-Mira 43 field goal at 6:38. DRIVE: 6-50-2:18. KEY PLAYS: Brittain Brown starts the drive with a 19-yard run to the UCLA 44. Thompson-Robinson 23 pass to Dulcich to the LSU 33. BRUINS 24, TIGERS 17.
LSU: York 33 field goal at 1:07. DRIVE: 12-60-:5:31. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 10 pass to Boutte to the LSU 47. Johnson 12 pass to Boutte on third-and-8 keeps drive going at the UCLA 39. Johnson 12 pass to Boutte to the 23. BRUINS 24, TIGERS 20.
Fourth quarter
UCLA: Brown 1 run at 12:28 (Barr-Mira kick). DRIVE: 8-73-3:31. KEY PLAYS: Charbonnet 43 run to the LSU 16. Thompson-Robinson 19 pass to Dulcich on third-and-14 gives UCLA a first-and-goal at the 1 to set up the touchdown on the next play. BRUINS 31, TIGERS 20.
UCLA: Kyle Philips 45 pass from Thompson-Robinson at 6:31 (Barr-Mira kick). DRIVE: 8-81-4:34. KEY PLAYS: Brown starts the drive with a 12-yard run to the UCLA 31. Thompson-Robinson 11 run to the UCLA 45. Brown 18 run to the LSU 46. BRUINS 38, TIGERS 20.
LSU: Boutte 45 pass from Johnson at 4:08 (York kick). DRIVE: 7-73:2:17. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 17 pass to Jenkins to the LSU 44. Johnson 14 pass to Moore to the UCLA 47. Johnson 2-yard keeper on fourth-and-1 keeps the drive alive. BRUINS 38, TIGERS 27.
FINAL SCORE: UCLA 38, LSU 27
RECORDS: LSU 0-1, UCLA 2-0
ATTENDANCE: 68,123
NEXT GAME: vs. McNeese State, 7 p.m. Saturday
Sheldon Mickles