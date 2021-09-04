lsuucla.090521 HS 4989.jpg

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) scored all three of LSU's touchdowns in the Tigers' loss to UCLA on Saturday night in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Score by quarters

LSU 0 10 10 7 — 27

UCLA 0 14 10 14 — 38

First quarter

No scoring

Second quarter

LSU: Kayshon Boutte 3 pass from Max Johnson at 12:34 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 63 yards, 2:36. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 10 pass to Koy Moore to the LSU 49. Max Johnson 18 pass to Brian Johnson, plus 15-yard facemask penalty moves the ball to the UCLA 18. Johnson 14 pass to Jaray Jenkins gives LSU a first-and-goal at the UCLA 4. TIGERS 7, BRUINS 0.

UCLA: Greg Dulcich 75 pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson at 12:20 (Nicholas Barr-Mira kick). DRIVE: 1-75-0:14. BRUINS 7, TIGERS 7.

UCLA: Zach Charbonnet 12 run at 9:49 (Barr-Mira kick). DRIVE: 6-71-1:31. KEY PLAYS: Charbonnet starts the drive with a 20-yard run to the UCLA 49. Thompson-Robinson 35 pass to Charbonnet to the LSU 16 sets up the touchdown two plays later. BRUINS 14, TIGERS 7.

LSU: York 26 field goal at 3:53. DRIVE: 5-26-0:51. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on interception by Eli Ricks at the UCLA 33. Half-the-distance pass interference penalty on UCLA's Qwuantrezz Knight puts the ball on the Bruins' 11. BRUINS 14, TIGERS 10.

Third quarter

UCLA: Chase Cota 14 pass from Thompson-Robinson at 10:52 (Barr-Mira kick). DRIVE: 3-17-0:43. KEY PLAY: Drive set up on Caleb Johnson's interception and 34-yard return to rhe LSU 17. BRUINS 21, TIGERS 10.

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

LSU: Boutte 44 pass from Johnson at 8:56 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-75-1:56. KEY PLAY: Johnson 20 pass to Trey Palmer to the UCLA 44 sets up the touchdown on the next play. BRUINS 21, TIGERS 17.

UCLA: Barr-Mira 43 field goal at 6:38. DRIVE: 6-50-2:18. KEY PLAYS: Brittain Brown starts the drive with a 19-yard run to the UCLA 44. Thompson-Robinson 23 pass to Dulcich to the LSU 33. BRUINS 24, TIGERS 17.

LSU: York 33 field goal at 1:07. DRIVE: 12-60-:5:31. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 10 pass to Boutte to the LSU 47. Johnson 12 pass to Boutte on third-and-8 keeps drive going at the UCLA 39. Johnson 12 pass to Boutte to the 23. BRUINS 24, TIGERS 20.

Fourth quarter

UCLA: Brown 1 run at 12:28 (Barr-Mira kick). DRIVE: 8-73-3:31. KEY PLAYS: Charbonnet 43 run to the LSU 16. Thompson-Robinson 19 pass to Dulcich on third-and-14 gives UCLA a first-and-goal at the 1 to set up the touchdown on the next play. BRUINS 31, TIGERS 20.

UCLA: Kyle Philips 45 pass from Thompson-Robinson at 6:31 (Barr-Mira kick). DRIVE: 8-81-4:34. KEY PLAYS: Brown starts the drive with a 12-yard run to the UCLA 31. Thompson-Robinson 11 run to the UCLA 45. Brown 18 run to the LSU 46. BRUINS 38, TIGERS 20.

LSU: Boutte 45 pass from Johnson at 4:08 (York kick). DRIVE: 7-73:2:17. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 17 pass to Jenkins to the LSU 44. Johnson 14 pass to Moore to the UCLA 47. Johnson 2-yard keeper on fourth-and-1 keeps the drive alive. BRUINS 38, TIGERS 27.

FINAL SCORE: UCLA 38, LSU 27

RECORDS: LSU 0-1, UCLA 2-0

ATTENDANCE: 68,123

NEXT GAME: vs. McNeese State, 7 p.m. Saturday

Sheldon Mickles

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

View comments