It's official: Former LSU coach Les Miles will be the new head coach at the University of Kansas, the school announced Sunday.

Here are the details on the contract:

Les Miles, Kansas signed the contract on Friday.

It's a five-year contract.

Les Miles will receive $2,775,000 annually.

The contract outlines two $225,000 retention bonuses due in Nov. 2020 and Nov. 2022.

The agreement outlines a number of incentive payments, including $1 million for a National Championship game.

He will be formally announced at a 5 p.m. press conference. Miles will replace current Kansas head coach, David Beaty, who Long announced on Nov. 4 would be fired at the end of the 2018 season.

Reports of Miles and Kansas finalizing a deal first surfaced Friday, just one day removed from Miles and LSU reaching a settlement to close out his final contract with the Tigers and free him up to pursue the Kansas job.

