Advocate staff photo by TRAVIS SPRADLING -- Les Miles tips his hat to an appreciative Tiger Stadium crowd, at the the start of Senior Day activities before the first half of the LSU-Texas A&M football game in Baton Rouge, Nov. 28, 2015.

 ADVOCATE FILE PHOTO

It's official: Former LSU coach Les Miles will be the new head coach at the University of Kansas, the school announced Sunday.

Here are the details on the contract:

  • Les Miles, Kansas signed the contract on Friday.
  • It's a five-year contract.
  • Les Miles will receive $2,775,000 annually.
  • The contract outlines two $225,000 retention bonuses due in Nov. 2020 and Nov. 2022.
  • The agreement outlines a number of incentive payments, including $1 million for a National Championship game.

See the full contract here.

He will be formally announced at a 5 p.m. press conference. Miles will replace current Kansas head coach, David Beaty, who Long announced on Nov. 4 would be fired at the end of the 2018 season.

Reports of Miles and Kansas finalizing a deal first surfaced Friday, just one day removed from Miles and LSU reaching a settlement to close out his final contract with the Tigers and free him up to pursue the Kansas job.

