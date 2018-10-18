LSU athletic director Joe Alleva asked Tiger fans to "keep it clean" in an open letter released by the athletic department Thursday afternoon.

Alleva's request comes nearly a week after the student section could be heard during the Georgia game loudly yelling a vulgar, five-word chant that accompanies a traditional song, 'Neck,' that was once played by the LSU band.

"Chants and cheers that blatantly offend rather than inspire do not represent what LSU is all about," Alleva said in the letter. "Be relentless. Be loud. But, I'm asking our fans, and particularly our student section, to keep it clean."

The LSU athletic department once banned the band’s rendition of Cameo’s and Dem Franchize Boyz’s “Talkin’ Out Da Side of Ya Neck” in 2010 after the student section replaced the original lyric, “Oh oh talkin’ out the side of your neck,” with a sexually vulgar line. The line has been heard throughout Tiger Stadium and has been broadcast on nationally televised games.

The line also appeared in a high school volleyball game last weekend between Parkview Baptist and St. Michael.

"We have a diverse group of fans in the stadium and every week we represent the entire LSU family on national television," Alleva said. "Let's represent LSU with the pride and class it deserves."

LSU hosts Mississippi State on Saturday at 6 p.m.

