Memphis Tigers assistant basketball coach Cody Toppert, left, with Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway before the start of the game against the Tulane Green Wave of the game at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse on the Tulane campus in New Orleans, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A Cornell graduate, Toppert was a four-year starter (from 2001-05) for the Ivy League school. He finished his career ranked first in school history in 3-pointers made (237) and games played (108). He remains ranked in the Top 10 in Ivy League history in 3-pointers made. He ranks 11th on the school's career-scoring list with 1,232 points. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)