Memphis Tigers assistant basketball coach Cody Toppert, left, with Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway before the start of the game against the Tulane Green Wave of the game at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse on the Tulane campus in New Orleans, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A Cornell graduate, Toppert was a four-year starter (from 2001-05) for the Ivy League school. He finished his career ranked first in school history in 3-pointers made (237) and games played (108). He remains ranked in the Top 10 in Ivy League history in 3-pointers made. He ranks 11th on the school's career-scoring list with 1,232 points. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

New LSU coach Matt McMahon could be close to hiring the first member of his coaching staff.

Jeff Goodman of The Stadium first reported Saturday afternoon that Memphis assistant coach Cody Toppert was finalizing a deal to join McMahon's staff. The 39-year-old Toppert has been on the staff of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway for the past three seasons.

Prior to that, Toppert — a four-year starter as a shooting guard at Cornell from 2001-05 — spent one season as an assistant with the NBA's Phoenix Suns and also served as director of player development.

He also has three years of experience in the NBA's G League and was the head coach of the Suns' affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns, in 2017-18.

Toppert helped Memphis reach the NCAA tournament this season for the first time since 2014. The Tigers lost in the second round to overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

According to a report in The Memphis Commercial Appeal, Memphis is facing NCAA sanctions after the school received a notice of allegations detailing Level I and II violations that occurred on Hardaway's watch.

LSU also has received a notice of allegations with Level I and II charges under Will Wade, who was fired March 12. He was replaced Monday by McMahon, the former Murray State head coach.

