In the latest college baseball preseason poll, this one from D1Baseball, LSU landed at No. 12.

D1Baseball, which recently ranked LSU's incoming class of players No. 2 in the country, released its poll Monday morning. Three national college baseball reporters determined the top 25.

Florida was No. 1 in the rankings, opening the 2021 season where it finished the 2020 campaign. In a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, the Gators went 16-1. They return most of their roster.

The Southeastern Conference had four other teams in the top 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 8 Arkansas. The conference put nine of its 14 teams in the top 25.

Currently in the midst of individual workouts, LSU begins preseason practice Jan. 29, three weeks before its scheduled season opener against Notre Dame. The Tigers were ranked No. 7 in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's preseason poll.

See D1Baseball's full preseason rankings below:

1. Florida

2. UCLA

3. Texas Tech

4. Vanderbilt

5. Louisville

6. Ole Miss

7. Mississippi State

8. Arkansas

9. Texas

10. TCU

11. UC Santa Barbara

12. LSU

13. NC State

14. West Virginia

15. Georgia Tech

16. Virginia

17. Wake Forest

18. South Carolina

19. Tennessee

20. Oklahoma State

21. Miami

22. Arizona

23. Auburn

24. Florida State

25. East Carolina