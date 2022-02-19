Two gymnastics meets in three days is hardly ideal, especially for a team like LSU which is trying to manage injury situations with some of its key gymnasts.

This wasn’t what was planned, following Friday’s 198.050-197.600 win over Alabama at home with a makeup meet Sunday against Missouri and Arkansas in Columbia, Missouri. But the Tigers are trying to make the best of a potentially stressful situation, thinking how the weekend will better prepare them for NCAA regional and nationals competition.

“That’s the way we’ve presented it to the team,” LSU coach Jay Clark said. “It’s an opportunity other teams won’t have unless they scheduled a double meet weekend. We’ve got to do that if we want to get where we want to go. Hopefully we go to Missouri and perform well.”

Sophomore Haleigh Bryant, who won the all-around Friday with a career high-tying 39.675, is all in.

“It sets us up for the postseason,” she said. “We’ll have to compete, have an off day and compete again at regionals and at nationals. It’s a little dry run.”

A dry run that still counts in the Southeastern Conference standings and national rankings. It’s a meet under demanding conditions that LSU (4-1, 3-1 SEC) needs to win to keep alive hopes of earning a share of the SEC regular-season title. LSU is a win back of Florida (9-0, 6-0 SEC) after the Gators’ 197.575-197.350 victory Friday at Kentucky. Florida wraps up the SEC portion of its schedule March 4 at Auburn (7-1, 4-1), which can also win out to force a tie at the top.

First vault is set for noon at Mizzou, which will be streamed online on SECNetwork+ via WatchESPN.com or the ESPN app. No. 11 Missouri is 5-3 and 0-3, while No. 16 Arkansas is 2-3 and 0-3. Both teams were idle Friday.

This unusual meet was a result of postponements in meets between LSU and both teams earlier this season because of COVID-19 issues. LSU was supposed to compete Jan. 14 at Missouri but had to delay because of coronavirus issues on its team. LSU’s Jan. 21 home meet against the Razorbacks was also postponed because of similar issues for the Arkansas squad.

LSU comes in on a roll, posting its best score of the season against Alabama and three straight scores of 197.825 or better. It’s the Tigers’ best run since posting four straight scores of 197.900 or better in March 2019.

Junior Kiya Johnson recorded her second 10.0 score in three weeks and the seventh of her LSU career Friday with a perfect mark on balance beam. She’s now just two shy of the school record of nine 10s held by current LSU assistant coach Ashleigh Gnat and Jennifer Wood. She is also just one of three Tiger gymnasts, along with former NCAA champions Sarah Finnegan and April Burkholder, with perfect 10s on three of the four events (Johnson has them on beam, vault and floor).

Johnson had a 10 against Auburn on floor on Feb. 5 but was scratched from her anchor spot on LSU’s floor lineup against Alabama with the Tigers’ win already assured. It was a calculated move by Clark and his staff to protect her chronic Achilles tendon injury, but also opened up the possibility of her performing on floor Sunday.

“Kiya probably comes out of something (Sunday), but maybe not floor,” he said. “Initially my mind was her not doing floor (at Missouri), but since she didn’t do floor (Friday) maybe we can.”

The possibility of banking on the depth of his team’s 21-woman roster Sunday is high, Clark indicated.

LSU competed 11 gymnasts Friday with junior Alyona Shchennikova, a frequent all-arounder, sitting out with a knee injury. The Tigers are also dealing with a partially torn plantiar fascia tendon in Bryant’s foot, though she said she felt good after Friday’s meet.

LSU is back on the road Friday for its final away meet at Texas Woman’s University. LSU is then home for its last two meets of the regular season March 4 against No. 10 Kentucky and March 11 against No. 4 Utah.

SEC standings

Team SEC Pct. Overall Pct. Season high

#Florida 6-0 1.000 9-0 1.000 198.250

Auburn 4-1 .800 7-1 .875 197.750

LSU 3-1 .750 4-1 .800 198.050

Kentucky 3-2 .600 6-2 .750 197.450

Alabama 2-3 .400 4-4 .500 197.875

Missouri 0-3 .000 5-3 .625 197.650

Arkansas 0-3 .000 2-3 .400 197.200

Georgia 0-5 .000 2-6 .250 196.800

Friday’s results

LSU 198.050, Alabama 197.600

Florida 197.575, Kentucky 197.350

Auburn 197.175, Georgia 196.300

Sunday’s schedule

LSU/Arkansas at Missouri, noon (SECNetwork+)

#-Clinched share of SEC regular-season championship