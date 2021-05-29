If you're pulling for LSU to make the NCAA baseball tournament, your anxiety has probably cranked up a bit.

The Tigers are sitting squarely on the bubble in the D1Baseball and Baseball America projections, and a few conference tournaments took wacky turns Saturday, opening the door for unexpected teams to steal precious spots in the big dance.

Here are a few of those bid-stealing results:

-- On Friday, Fairfield, which had the nation's No. 2 RPI, lost in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Confernece tournament championship to Rider. That means Rider, who needed to win the tournament to make the field, is in. And Fairfield likely is in too.

-- The American Athletic Conference will be a two-bid league after at-large shoo-in East Carolina lost in its conference tournament semifinals. That means a team that was unlikely to get an at-large bid will make the field of 64.

-- Jacksonville, who was 4-15 in Atlantic Sun conference play, defeated Liberty in the conference tournament championships game. Liberty, which won 39 games and has a similar RPI to LSU, has a case to still be included as an at-large team.

-- Will the Big South be a two-bid league? Presbyterian defeated regular season champion Campbell in the conference tournament. Campbell still has a shot at an at-large bid.

Here are a few important games to watch Sunday:

-- UConn vs. Xavier, Big East baseball tournament championship game, noon on FS2: Xavier's ticket to the tournament is an upset of UConn in the title game. UConn is almost certainly in the postseason, win or lose.

-- UNC Wilmington vs. Northeastern, Colonial Athletic Association championship game, noon Sunday (no TV): Northeastern is the favorite, but a win by UNC-Wilmington might mean both teams make the NCAA tournament.

-- Indiana State vs. Dallas Baptist, Missouri Valley Conference championship game, 11 a.m. on ESPN+: Indiana State needs two wins against Dallas Baptist to win the conference tournament. If DBU wins, the MVC will likely snatch a bid and become a two-bid league.