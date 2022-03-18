Rather than finishing off the Texas A&M Aggies when they were down, LSU gave them an opportunity to take the lead in the top of the seventh inning Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.
That was when the Tigers' defense began to falter, costing them two runs and turning a a one-run LSU lead into a one-run deficit.
It was an inning that shifted the momentum — and even after the Tigers tied it on an RBI single in the eighth, they were 1 for 14 with runners on base and couldn't overcome their defensive errors, falling 6-4 in their Southeastern Conference opener.
LSU (14-4, 0-1 SEC) and Texas A&M (11-6, 1-0) play again at 6 p.m. Saturday. Blake Money, the Tigers' regular No. 1 starter, will take the mound.
“The two errors were costly. I thought we played defense like a major league team for six innings,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “I’ll give them credit; they got a couple swings off Ty (Floyd) that got them going.”
Friday's game was headed in the Tigers’ favor in the beginning as new faces shined on the mound and in the lineup.
True freshman Grant Taylor walked onto the mound in the third inning after Floyd, the Tigers' starter, allowed two solo home runs in the second — and despite walking the first batter and allowing a hit, Taylor settled in, retiring the next three batters in order, keeping the Aggies scoreless through the next four innings.
“It boosted me a lot. I think that was the 3-4-5 guys, so it was a nice little confidence boost through the rest of the lineup out,” Taylor said. “Coach (Jason) Kelly just wanted to slow me down. Obviously I’m a freshman in my first SEC game, wanted to make sure my heartbeat was slow.”
Taylor wasn't the only true freshman to take the field in the Tigers’ SEC debut. Josh Pearson started at right field as Giovanni DiGiacomo moved to left, filling in for an ill Gavin Dugas. Also, freshman reliever Samuel Dutton came on in the top of the seventh to close out a rough inning.
Defensively, Pearson was a strength in right field.
In the top of the first, after Texas A&M catcher Troy Claunch smashed a double off the right-field wall, Pearson fielded it and fired to second baseman Cade Doughty.
Doughty fired a relay throw to catcher Tyler McManus, forcing the Aggies' Jack Moss to scramble back toward third base. McManus stood up and completed an easy throw to third baseman Jacob Berry, who tagged Moss in his path to close out the first inning.
Pearson left the game in the sixth inning when the Aggies sent left-hander Jacob Palisch to the mound. DiGiacomo moved to the right side, and Drew Bianco came into the game in left field.
“I would’ve liked to have had (Pearson) at bat in the ninth there to lead off, but you’re also looking at four innings of defense with a left-on-right at-bat. I thought that all outweighed him coming back there,” Johnson said.
The Tigers took an early 1-0 lead off an RBI single by Doughty in the bottom of the first, but the Aggies tagged Floyd with a pair of solo home runs by Dylan Rock and Ryan Targac to take the lead in the top of the second, 2-1.
Shortstop Jordan Thompson knocked his second home run of the year in the bottom of the fourth to tie it up. Then, in the bottom of the fourth, McManus did the same, rounding the bases for the first time this season, shuffling past home plate with his tongue out, dancing.
It was a long-awaited moment for the catcher, who is so far batting .172 this year.
“Every day is a day to build. You’ve got to take confidence into every at-bat, even when you’re struggling, because (if) you don’t take that confidence, you’re going to struggle even more,” McManus said.
The Tigers held a 3-2 lead through the sixth inning.
But the seventh brought trouble.
Left-hander Riley Cooper replaced Taylor on the mound, the first of three pitchers who worked the inning.
Cooper hit the first batter, Targac, then retired the next two batters on a strikeout and groundout. But Targac came back to haunt the Tigers.
Right-hander Paul Gervase went in for Cooper following the groundout, but exited after the Aggies captured a lead.
Gervase got ahead in the count 1-2, but Aggie shortstop Kole Kaler hit a hard grounder to Jordan Thompson, who threw to Morgan. As Kaler crossed the bag safely, Morgan threw over McManus’ head, allowing Targac to score, tying it at 3-3.
The Aggies took a 4-3 lead when DiGiacomo fell short of a diving catch on a sharply hit ball by A&M's Austin Bost in right field. DiGiacomo's error allowed Kaler to score from second. Bost advanced to third on a single by Moss, putting runners at the corners. The Tigers then sent in Dutton, their third pitcher of the inning.
Dutton walked the first batter to load the bases, then induced a flyout to escape the inning. He walked one and struck out two through his 1⅓ innings.
After an RBI single in the eighth inning by Brayden Jobert to tie the score 4-4, LSU got a second chance at bat when Thompson hit an infield grounder. A&M couldn't complete the double play, allowing Thompson to reach first on a fielder’s choice. He was originally called out but was ruled after review, giving Tigers runners at the corners.
But DiGiacomo grounded out to the pitcher on the next at-bat, stranding two runners.
“The opportunity was there in the eighth — those are three really good hitters I have a lot of faith in,” Johnson said. “We need somebody to hit a line drive over the second baseman’s head — one of those three — and maybe it’s a different game.”
Right-hander Eric Reyzelman came on in the top of the ninth inning in attempt to keep the Aggies off the board. But Bianco’s misread of a high fly ball in the outfield allowed Kaler to reach second.
With Kaler on base, Bost lined an RBI single to center field, and the Aggies reclaimed the lead, 5-4. Reyzelman bounced back, inducing a flyout, but Bost’s pinch runner moved to second on a wild pitch, and Reyzelman then walked Claunch.
Devin Fontenot entered the game for Reyzelman, and Rock tagged him for an RBI single, extending the score 6-4 before Fontenot struck out the final batter to close the inning.
The Tigers went down in order in the ninth.
“I think you’ve got to get to the next one — I mean, they all count the same. Every win counts the same and every loss counts the same,” Johnson said. “What you don’t want to do is have any kind of complacency after a win or let a loss carry over, and we’re fortunate to have our best pitcher (Money) going tomorrow.”