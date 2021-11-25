It’s all or nothing for LSU’s bowl hopes — if that.
The Tigers need to win Saturday against No. 14-ranked Texas A&M (6 p.m., ESPN) to get to 6-6 and be bowl eligible. Teams technically can go to a bowl with a 5-7 record based on their APR, but that doesn’t appear likely for LSU.
Even at 6-6, LSU isn’t assured a bowl bid. Bowl projections for SEC teams by the website SaturdayDownSouth.com have 11 SEC teams going to bowls with LSU and Florida (both 5-6) plus Vanderbilt being left out.
Only two of the 17 bowl projections we found this week have the Tigers beating the Aggies and getting into a bowl. Stewart Mandel of The Athletic has LSU in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against N.C. State, Dec. 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Erick Smith of USA Today has the Tigers in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas State, Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee.
Outgoing LSU coach Ed Orgeron originally said he would stay to coach the Tigers in a bowl if they make it, but lately has backed off that. There is growing sentiment that Orgeron’s last game will be against Texas A&M regardless, but there has been no official word.
Bowl and College Football Playoff pairings will be announced Sunday, Dec. 5.
THE PROJECTIONS
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: No bowl
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: No bowl
BowlSeason.com: No bowl
Joe Broback, ProFootballNetwork.com: No bowl
Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: No bowl
CollegeFootballNews.com: No bowl
CollegeSportsMadness.com: No bowl
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: No bowl
Mike Huguenin, On3.com: No bowl
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: No bowl
Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. N.C. State
Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: No bowl
Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: No bowl
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: No bowl
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: No bowl
Erick Smith, USA Today: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: No bowl
BOWL GUIDE
Liberty Bowl: 6:45 p.m., Dec. 28, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: 10:30 a.m., Dec. 30, Charlotte, North Carolina (ESPN)
All times Central