It’s all or nothing for LSU’s bowl hopes — if that.

The Tigers need to win Saturday against No. 14-ranked Texas A&M (6 p.m., ESPN) to get to 6-6 and be bowl eligible. Teams technically can go to a bowl with a 5-7 record based on their APR, but that doesn’t appear likely for LSU.

Even at 6-6, LSU isn’t assured a bowl bid. Bowl projections for SEC teams by the website SaturdayDownSouth.com have 11 SEC teams going to bowls with LSU and Florida (both 5-6) plus Vanderbilt being left out.

Only two of the 17 bowl projections we found this week have the Tigers beating the Aggies and getting into a bowl. Stewart Mandel of The Athletic has LSU in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against N.C. State, Dec. 30 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Erick Smith of USA Today has the Tigers in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas State, Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Outgoing LSU coach Ed Orgeron originally said he would stay to coach the Tigers in a bowl if they make it, but lately has backed off that. There is growing sentiment that Orgeron’s last game will be against Texas A&M regardless, but there has been no official word.

Bowl and College Football Playoff pairings will be announced Sunday, Dec. 5.

THE PROJECTIONS

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: No bowl

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: No bowl

BowlSeason.com: No bowl

Joe Broback, ProFootballNetwork.com: No bowl

Nick Bromberg, Yahoo! Sports: No bowl

CollegeFootballNews.com: No bowl

CollegeSportsMadness.com: No bowl

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: No bowl

Mike Huguenin, On3.com: No bowl

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: No bowl

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. N.C. State

Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: No bowl

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: No bowl

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: No bowl

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: No bowl

Erick Smith, USA Today: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: No bowl

BOWL GUIDE

Liberty Bowl: 6:45 p.m., Dec. 28, Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: 10:30 a.m., Dec. 30, Charlotte, North Carolina (ESPN)

All times Central

