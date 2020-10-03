1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Myles Brennan is growing into his new role as quarterback. Though he’s been at LSU for four years, there’s nothing like on-the-job training. Brennan had very little of it, this being just his second collegiate start. He uncorked one bad interception but unleashed many more good throws, throwing for 337 yards and four touchdowns while improving against the pass rush.
2. TRENDING NOW
John Emery. The five-star tailback sophomore tailback was a non-factor his freshman season, lapped by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Tyrion Davis-Price and Chris Curry. But with Curry sidelined, Emery came off the bench and ran impressively, breaking tackles and stutter-stepping his way through a solid Vandy defense for 103 yards and a touchdown. Was it a breakout game for Emery? Certainly a breakthrough.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
How should we judge an LSU road victory at Vanderbilt? After losing to Mississippi State (which Saturday lost to Arkansas), The Tigers could take nothing for granted. They didn’t. Brennan made strides and the defense was better with Derek Stingley playing, though frequently gashed by the run. Overall though, it was improvement, with a chance to make more next week against Missouri.