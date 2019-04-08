Shortstop Josh Smith stood a few steps outside the batters box on Friday night, admiring a solo home run that gave LSU a 2-1 lead over Texas A&M.

Three days later, after hitting another home run and batting .500 against the Aggies, Smith earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week.

During LSU's five games last week, Smith batted .471 (8 for 17) with three home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored. He ended the week with the highest batting average on the team.

LSU won four of its games last week, its only loss coming during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. The Tigers have won six of their last seven games.

Smith's honor gave LSU consecutive SEC Player of the Week nods. Last week, third baseman Chris Reid earned co-player of the week.