LSU suspended linebacker Tyler Taylor after learning he was arrested in May for reportedly serving as the getaway driver in the burglary of a Georgia pawn shop, according to arrest documents obtained Wednesday by The Advocate.

LSU athletic officials confirmed they learned of Taylor’s case Wednesday and that he is suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules.

An incident report by the Cumming Police Department said that in the early morning of Jan. 8, three men and a juvenile broke into a pawn shop in Cumming, Georgia, stole several firearms and fled the scene in a vehicle driven by Taylor.

The report said a Cumming police officer obtained arrest warrants May 27 for Taylor, 19, for conspiracy to commit a crime, party to a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

On May 31, Taylor was booked into a local jail, and nearly five hours later he posted bond for the total sum of $33,550, according to the booking report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The three crimes for which Taylor was arrested are all classified as felonies. LSU athletes who are charged with felonies “will be immediately suspended from participation in intercollegiate athletics,” the LSU student-athlete handbook says.

The Forsyth County Clerk’s Office said Taylor has not yet been charged by the district attorney’s office and a court date has not been set.

When asked for more on Taylor's case, the district attorney's office said it does not comment on ongoing cases.

Taylor had been practicing with the LSU football team since preseason camp began Saturday. He also participated in spring practice, which was between the time of the Jan. 8 burglary and Taylor's May 31 arrest.

Taylor played in all of LSU’s 13 games last season, recording 32 tackles and 1½ sacks.

The Cumming incident report included details of surveillance video, which showed four people breaking into the pawn shop, Pawnopoly, at 2:45 a.m. Jan. 8, by breaking through the glass window in the front door.

According to the report, eight shotguns, three rifles and a semi-automatic rifle were stolen.

The report says the surveillance video showed the four people running away from the pawn shop.

The ensuing investigation lasted several months, according to the report, which says the Cumming Police Department obtained Taylor’s phone records that revealed his phone “pinged at the pawn shop on the morning of the burglary.”

The report also said one of the arrested suspects who robbed the pawn shop told an officer that Taylor had assisted in the burglary.

“Taylor did not get out of the vehicle and assist in breaking into the pawn shop, but did drive all parties to the location and drove all parties away after the burglary had been committed,” the report says. “Taylor, when spoke to, chose not to speak to law enforcement and wanted to seek legal representation.”

Georgia-based attorney Peter Zeliff is representing Taylor, the Forsyth County Clerk’s Office said.

Zeliff did not return phone calls made by The Advocate as of Wednesday night.