Louisiana State University women's basketball team has much to celebrate after LSU upset No. 14 Iowa State on Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

It was the team's first defeat of a ranked opponent under new head coach Kim Mulkey.

In a video shared by LSU on Twitter, a jubilant Mulkey could be seen celebrating the big win in the locker room, with screams, jumping and beverages flying through the air.

The team had one message for LSU fans: "Stay tuned... This is just the beginning."

The team's next game will be against Texas Southern on Dec. 12.