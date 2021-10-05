After the 2020 season, coach Ed Orgeron prioritized re-recruiting players who had the option to turn pro, particularly on the offensive line. One by one, LSU’s five starting offensive linemen returned to school, increasing confidence in the group.

The line needed to get better after LSU didn’t produce a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time since 2012 and often struggled in pass protection, but the hope was a full offseason program combined with their experience would lead to improvement.

That hasn’t panned out yet.

Through five games, the offensive line has struggled perhaps more than any other position group. Unable to control the line of scrimmage, LSU averages 70.60 rushing yards per game and has allowed 11 sacks before playing No. 16 Kentucky this weekend.

“I’m really disappointed in that,” Orgeron said after LSU lost to Auburn last Saturday. “We have two guys on that offensive line that won a national championship. I thought that would be one of the strengths of our football team, but it’s not. We’ve got to continue to look at it and improve.”

So, why has the offensive line not met expectations? Orgeron pointed to two factors.

First, LSU fired offensive line coach James Cregg two months before preseason camp and replaced him with Brad Davis, who held the same position at Arkansas. LSU paid Davis $830,000 to come here.

Davis brought a different style than Cregg, pushing aggressiveness in the run game. His voice carried over the practice fields at the initial practices. Senior left guard Ed Ingram admitted he would have liked the coaching change to happen sooner so the players had more time to adjust to Davis’ methods.

“In some sense, it's been tough because we didn't have spring ball with coach Davis,” senior center Liam Shanahan said. “But we're a better offensive line, a better offense than some of the stuff we've put on tape.”

Davis took over a unit that, while experienced on the first team, needed to improve and lacked depth. The year before, LSU ranked 96th nationally with 25 sacks allowed. It also struggled to consistently run the ball, ranking 109th nationally with 121.7 yards rushing per game. Plus, left tackle Dare Rosenthal transferred to Kentucky this summer after violating team rules.

Then came Orgeron’s second point.

During preseason practice, many of LSU’s offensive linemen dealt with injuries. Right guard Chasen Hines didn’t return until the week of the first game. Others missed scrimmages. They had no chance to build cohesion on the field.

“We didn't have our starting O-line,” Orgeron said. “It was mixed all the time, and the continuity wasn't there.”

Orgeron didn’t use either reason as an excuse for the offensive line’s performance thus far, adding as he often did during his news conference Monday, “that is totally my responsibility.”

The offensive line continued to deal with injuries. Left tackle Cameron Wire, Rosenthal’s replacement, went down early in the season opener against UCLA. He returned after a three-game absence last week and rotated with sophomore Anthony Bradford, who was LSU’s fourth starter at the position this season.

“We think he’s doing good enough to keep him there,” Orgeron said Tuesday morning on WNXX, FM-104.5. “Cam Wire’s coming along. He’s not totally healthy yet. So we feel like we’re a little bit stronger at that left tackle position with both of them being able to play.”

The lack of a running game has been LSU’s fundamental issue on offense, which must also improve its pre-snap process. As the linemen continued to get pushed off the line of scrimmage, 48.2% (55 of 114) of LSU’s true running plays have gained 2 yards or less.

Orgeron has hoped continuity will help. The offense may try different sets and formations to help the linemen be more aggressive. He also said LSU needs to commit to running the football.

"I think in certain situations, we can pass the football," Orgeron said. "In certain situations, we need to learn how to run the football."

For weeks, Shanahan has watched film after games and thought the offensive line looked close to playing the way it needed to for LSU to properly function on offense. He sees technical details such as fitting blocks longer and lowering pad level combine to hurt the offensive line.

“Obviously we haven't played to the standard we hold ourselves to, but we really believe that we can get there,” Shanahan said. “That's something we want to prove to everyone we can do.”