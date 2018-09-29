It's an ode to 1958.

A day after LSU was scheduled to unveil a statue of Billy Cannon outside Tiger Stadium, the team is set to wear throwback helmets in honor of the national championship team he starred on.

The LSU equipment staff shared a video Saturday as they eschewed the traditional letters and Tiger logo for old school numbers on the sides. The team also wore throwback warm-up shirts before the game.

"Switching it up tonight," the post says.

Switching it up tonight... A tribute to the 1958 national championship team! #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/8kYrlE97Jz — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 29, 2018

