It's an ode to 1958. 

A day after LSU was scheduled to unveil a statue of Billy Cannon outside Tiger Stadium, the team is set to wear throwback helmets in honor of the national championship team he starred on. 

The LSU equipment staff shared a video Saturday as they eschewed the traditional letters and Tiger logo for old school numbers on the sides. The team also wore throwback warm-up shirts before the game.

"Switching it up tonight," the post says. 

