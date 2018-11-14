LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph is "questionable" for Saturday against Rice, Ed Orgeron said Wednesday in the weekly SEC coaches teleconference.
Joseph was supposed to fill in at corner for injured starter Kristian Fulton, who Orgeron said will "be out for a while" after Fulton was awkwardly folded while defending a pass against Arkansas and did not return in the game.
But on Tuesday, Joseph missed practice for the second consecutive day, although Orgeron said Monday that he will play against Rice.
Orgeron said that safeties Terrence Alexander, Kary Vincent and backup cornerback Mannie Netherly could play in Joseph's place.
Alexander was practicing with the cornerbacks during Tuesday's session of open practice.