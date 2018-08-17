Former LSU great Johnny Robinson is one important step closer to putting on that gold jacket reserved for the greatest players in pro football history.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Senior Committee on Friday selected Robinson as the lone senior finalist for the Class of 2019. His name now goes forward among a list of finalists to be considered by the overall hall of fame selection committee, which will meet in Atlanta in advance of Super Bowl LIII.
The Class of 2019 will be announced there Feb. 2.
A standout on LSU's 1958 national championship team and at University High, Robinson played from 1960-71 for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a six-time All-Pro selection and is one of two players to lead the old American Football League and the NFL in interceptions in 1966 and 1970, respectively.
Robinson is still tied for 13th in pro football history with 57 interceptions. He is also just one of four six-time All-Pros who are eligible for the hall of fame not yet inducted, a list that also includes former LSU and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Alan Faneca.
Todd Tobias, who runs a website called TalesFromtheAmericanFootballLeague.com, has been championing Robinson's push for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio. He called Robinson the best player from the AFL's decade of existence (1960-69) not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Tobias said Friday while the overall Hall of Fame selection committee is not required to select the senior committee's finalist, he believes with a backlog of other worthy senior candidates it is unlikely Robinson will be passed over.
Robinson was a six-time hall of fame finalist after his career ended but eventually exhausted his opportunities and had to wait for selection by the senior committee.