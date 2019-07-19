SEC Media Days Football
Head coach Ed Orgeron, of LSU, speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 15, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) ORG XMIT: ALBD129

 Butch Dill

LSU football was picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference's West Division by reporters covering the league's media days in Hoover, Alabama, the SEC announced Friday.

All-American safety Grant Delpit, starting center Lloyd Cushenberry and defensive end Rashard Lawrence were also named to the All-SEC preseason first team.

Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton and right guard Damien Lewis were named to the second team, and quarterback Joe Burrow to the third team along with wide receiver Justin Jefferson and linebacker Jacob Phillips.

LSU finished tied for second with Texas A&M in the West in 2018, when the Tigers went 10-3 with a 5-3 conference record. LSU was picked to finish fifth in the SEC West that season.

It's the start of high expectations for a program that enters its third full season under head coach Ed Orgeron.

LSU, which won its first New Year's Six bowl in the playoff era in last season's Fiesta Bowl, is undergoing an offensive reconstruction under second-year offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady.

Alabama was projected to win the SEC championship, which marks the fourth consecutive year that the Crimson Tide have been picked to win the league. The projected champion has only eventually won the SEC title game seven times since 1992.

LSU received five first-place votes, fourth overall behind Alabama (253), Georgia (233) and Florida (21).

In the West's projected standings, Alabama is followed by LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Georgia is predicted to finish first in the East, followed by Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

LSU opens the season against Georgia Southern at home on Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

The full projected standings and preseason All-SEC teams are listed below:

Eastern Division (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

SCHOOLPOINTS
Georgia (233)1789
Florida (21)1499
Missouri (3)1149
South Carolina (1) 883
Tennessee (1)804
Kentucky (1)798
Vanderbilt358

Western Division (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

SCHOOLPOINTS
Alabama (253)1813
LSU (5)1493
Texas A&M1268
Auburn (1)1090
Mississippi State (1)769
Ole Miss504
Arkansas343

SEC Champion

SCHOOLPOINTS
Alabama203
Georgia49
LSU3
Mississippi State1
Tennessee1
Florida 1
South Carolina1
Auburn1

2019 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Second-Team

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB Lamical Perine, Florida

WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL Damien Lewis, LSU

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Third-Team

QB Joe Burrow, LSU

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

Second-Team

DL Nick Coe, Auburn

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB David Reese II, Florida

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB Kristian Fulton, LSU

DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Third-Team

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky

DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team

P Tommy Townsend, Florida

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida

Third-Team

P Arryn Siposs, Auburn

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

* - Indicates a tie

