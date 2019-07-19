LSU football was picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference's West Division by reporters covering the league's media days in Hoover, Alabama, the SEC announced Friday.
All-American safety Grant Delpit, starting center Lloyd Cushenberry and defensive end Rashard Lawrence were also named to the All-SEC preseason first team.
Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton and right guard Damien Lewis were named to the second team, and quarterback Joe Burrow to the third team along with wide receiver Justin Jefferson and linebacker Jacob Phillips.
LSU finished tied for second with Texas A&M in the West in 2018, when the Tigers went 10-3 with a 5-3 conference record. LSU was picked to finish fifth in the SEC West that season.
It's the start of high expectations for a program that enters its third full season under head coach Ed Orgeron.
LSU, which won its first New Year's Six bowl in the playoff era in last season's Fiesta Bowl, is undergoing an offensive reconstruction under second-year offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady.
Alabama was projected to win the SEC championship, which marks the fourth consecutive year that the Crimson Tide have been picked to win the league. The projected champion has only eventually won the SEC title game seven times since 1992.
LSU received five first-place votes, fourth overall behind Alabama (253), Georgia (233) and Florida (21).
In the West's projected standings, Alabama is followed by LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Arkansas.
Georgia is predicted to finish first in the East, followed by Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
LSU opens the season against Georgia Southern at home on Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m.
The full projected standings and preseason All-SEC teams are listed below:
Eastern Division (1st Place votes in parenthesis)
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|Georgia (233)
|1789
|Florida (21)
|1499
|Missouri (3)
|1149
|South Carolina (1)
|883
|Tennessee (1)
|804
|Kentucky (1)
|798
|Vanderbilt
|358
Western Division (1st Place votes in parenthesis)
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|Alabama (253)
|1813
|LSU (5)
|1493
|Texas A&M
|1268
|Auburn (1)
|1090
|Mississippi State (1)
|769
|Ole Miss
|504
|Arkansas
|343
SEC Champion
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|Alabama
|203
|Georgia
|49
|LSU
|3
|Mississippi State
|1
|Tennessee
|1
|Florida
|1
|South Carolina
|1
|Auburn
|1
2019 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
Second-Team
QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
RB Lamical Perine, Florida
WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia
OL Damien Lewis, LSU
OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri
OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
Third-Team
QB Joe Burrow, LSU
RB Larry Rountree, Missouri
RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama
TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia
OL Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia
OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
OL Matt Womack, Alabama
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
DB Grant Delpit, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
DB C.J. Henderson, Florida
Second-Team
DL Nick Coe, Auburn
DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB Cale Garrett, Missouri
LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB David Reese II, Florida
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama
DB Kristian Fulton, LSU
DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
Third-Team
DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
DL Tyler Clark, Georgia
LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama
LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky
DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama
DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P Braden Mann, Texas A&M
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second-Team
P Tommy Townsend, Florida
PK Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee
AP Kadarius Toney, Florida
Third-Team
P Arryn Siposs, Auburn
PK Evan McPherson, Florida
RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M
AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
* - Indicates a tie