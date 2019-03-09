The LSU basketball team will be missing more than coach Will Wade and guard Javonte Smart when the Tigers try to nail down the Southeastern Conference regular-season title against Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

SEC title for LSU: Tigers earn at least a share of conference crown after Tennessee loses Just one day after its coach was suspended indefinitely by the university, the LSU basketball team got some good news Saturday afternoon.

An LSU official confirmed Saturday evening that forward Naz Reid will be sidelined by injuries sustained Wednesday night at the end of LSU’s 79-78 overtime win.

Reid took an inadvertent knee to the groin from Florida’s KeVaughn Allen midway through the second half and returned only to take a hard hit to the face late in regulation.

Again, Reid returned before regulation ended and then played four minutes in overtime.

But he was dehydrated after the game and had to receive intravenous fluids before leaving the locker room for the team’s chartered flight home.

Wade was suspended indefinitely by the university Friday after a Yahoo! Sports report said the second-year coach was caught on an FBI wiretap allegedly discussing an “offer” with a convicted recruiting middleman.

LSU basketball coach Will Wade suspended 'indefinitely' in wake of wiretap revelations LSU suspended men’s basketball coach Will Wade “indefinitely” Friday after Wade declined to meet with university officials about comments he r…

Smart’s name is believed to be mentioned by Wade in a wiretapped conversation in 2017 with wannabe agent Christian Dawkins.

“This is done only in an abundance of caution and as a result of the lack of clarity provided regarding media reports and reported wiretaps involving Head Coach Will Wade,” the university said in a statement.

"This decision does not suggest, in any way, wrongdoing or knowledge of wrongdoing on Javonte’s part or his family. Javonte and his family have been fully cooperative and open with university officials.”

Smart, dressed in LSU gear, was on the court with his team during pregame warmups.

Reid is the team’s third-leading scorer at 13.3 points a game and he averages a team-best 6.9 rebounds.

Smart, who started the past four games, is the Tigers’ fourth-leading scorer with 11.5 points a game.

With Reid and Smart sidelined, LSU will have just eight players available for tonight’s game: Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor, Kavell Bigby-Williams, Darius Days and Emmitt Williams.

LSU turns to former North Texas head coach Tony Benford to lead Tigers on an interim basis When LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade was putting together his staff after being hired in March 2017, he made Tony Benford his first hire.

Former walk-on Marshall Graves will also get playing time and former LSU baseball player Will Reese could log some minutes as well.