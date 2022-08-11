At the beginning of LSU’s entirely open practice Thursday morning, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier jogged slowly onto the outdoor fields. He trailed behind the rest of LSU’s quarterbacks, not wanting to aggravate a Grade 1 ankle sprain.
Nussmeier wore full pads, but his mobility was limited. He participated in drills that didn’t require much movement, ceding reps to the rest of LSU’s quarterbacks.
Without Nussmeier available for seven-on-seven or full-team periods, junior Jayden Daniels took almost every rep as the first-team quarterback. Meanwhile, sixth-year senior Myles Brennan worked with the second-team offense until the end of practice, when he received first-team reps on the last three plays of the day.
The stark difference suggested LSU had narrowed its quarterback competition a week into preseason camp.
“Not yet,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “I think you have a very competitive situation still going on.”
But it may be getting closer to a two-man race.
Daniels, who has been adjusting to new footwork since he transferred from Arizona State this spring, looked improved as a passer, though he missed some throws. Daniels finished 14-of-19 with two scrambles during the seven-on-seven and full-team periods. One ball was dropped.
Brennan received significantly fewer reps. He went 8 of 13 passing in those periods, at one point throwing four straight incompletions with the second-team offense. Brennan also had a pass dropped. He was 2 for 3 during his brief stint with the first-team offense at the end of practice.
When asked about the heavily skewed rep distribution, Kelly noted Nussmeier would have also taken first-team reps Thursday if he had been a full participant.
Kelly then called Brennan “as effective and as smart as any quarterback,” and he complimented the progress of freshman Walker Howard.
“We're not ready to change our thought process relative to who's getting what reps at this point,” Kelly said.
At the start of preseason camp last week, Kelly said separation at quarterback would begin to take place around this time. The first six practices were designed as an acclimation period. Once the team got into down-and-distance situations, as it did Thursday, LSU would “ramp up” the competition by calling plays designed for the specific quarterbacks.
With Nussmeier in clear contention, his ankle injury threw a wrinkle into who took first-team reps Thursday, but Kelly called the injury “minor.” He said Nussmeier should return to seven-on-seven drills this week, possibly as soon as Friday.
“He's done a really nice job,” Kelly said. “He just came down — very similar to when a basketball player comes down on somebody else's foot. Similar situation. He's recovering quite nicely.”