June 4, 2022 - HATTIESBURG - LSU infielder Cade Doughty (4) catches and tags out Southern Miss. catcher Rodrigo Montenegro (15) during a 2022 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional game at Pete Taylor Park Friday, June 3, 2022. (Photo by Chuck Cook, for NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 Chuck Cook

Late inning magic for the LSU baseball team continues to happen, even when they looked dead in the water for the second straight night.

Entering the bottom of the ninth inning, LSU trailed Southern Miss 6-2, needing their offense to come alive to stay out of the loser's bracket of the Hattiesburg Regional.

After a Dylan Crews homerun, LSU was down to their final out, still trailing by three runs. After a Jacob Pearson single, Cade Doughty blasted a two run homerun to pull within 6-5.

A couple batters later, after Tre Morgan was hit by a pitch, the Tigers scored the tying run on a Jordan Thompson single.

LSU and Southern Miss headed to extra inning, where the Tigers would prevail in the 10th inning, advancing to the Hattiesburg Regional Final.

