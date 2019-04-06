LSU didn't escape its spring game on Saturday injury free.
Toward the end of the third quarter, right tackle Badara Traore went down on a play due to an apparent leg injury, and he was tended to by several trainers.
The 6-foot-7, 323-pound Traore limped off the field under his own power, and once he reached the sideline, he gingerly walked a few yards and sat down.
He did not return to the scrimmage.
"It didn't look good on the field," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said when asked about an update on Traore. "I didn't hear anything yet, though."
Orgeron had said that Traore was one of the most improved players on the team this spring. Traore was battling for the starting right tackle spot against Austin Deculus, who started in 11 games last season.
Traore, a former No. 1-rated JUCO tackle from ASA College, started in two games last season, struggled against Division I play, then took on more of a reserve role the rest of the season.
The offensive line was riddled with injuries, the indefinite suspension of Ed Ingram due to an arrest, and consistency issues, and the Tigers ended up ranking 106th nationally with 35 total sacks allowed.
Fixing those protection issues was a major point for LSU this spring.
Traore is the 12th player to miss any part of the spring game due to injury.
Starting slot receiver Derrick Dillon has been out this spring due to surgery, Orgeron, said, and potential starting left guard Chasen Hines has been out as well recovering from ACL surgery.
On defense, starting outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson is still recovering from his ACL surgery, starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips is being withheld from contact until preseason camp, starting cornerback Kristian Fulton returned to practice March 28 from his season-ending foot surgery, starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence has been out after undergoing offseason knee surgery, and potential starting outside linebacker Ray Thornton sat out after suffering a noncontact ankle sprain midway through spring practice.
Defensive linemen Neil Farrell and Nelson Jenkins also did not dress. They've missed a few spring practices due to injuries, Orgeron said. Offensive lineman Donavaughn Campbell did not dress out, nor did tight end Thaddeus Moss, who has practiced intermittently as he's recovered from the foot injury that kept him out all 2018.