HOUSTON — The Texas Bowl folks passed out a souped-up version of one of those little finger-flick football games to people in the press box Tuesday night in NRG Stadium.
LSU fans probably would have found finger-flick football miles more entertaining than they did the Texas Bowl itself.
From the Tigers' season-opening loss at UCLA to their season-ending loss to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl, it was one long excruciating root canal of a slog for LSU, whose 42-20 defeat clinched a 6-7 record for its first losing season since 1999.
With all respect to finger football games everywhere, the most entertaining part of Texas Bowl for LSU fans was probably new coach Brian Kelly’s extended interview with ESPN's broadcast crew. It came as the Wildcats were driving for a touchdown to go up 21-0 in the second quarter and basically put LSU out of its extended misery.
(To summarize said interview: LSU’s got to hit the transfer portal hard; Myles Brennan will have a chance to be the starting quarterback; a five-star quarterback like Walker Howard asks you to dance, you dance ... what accent?)
Before a couple of late LSU touchdowns, this one gave the Tigers' 35-0 loss to Oklahoma in the 1950 Sugar Bowl a run for its money as their most lopsided bowl loss ever.
You can explain taking it on the chin to a program like the Sooners every few decades or so. LSU feels like it should always be more talented than Kansas State, despite the fact the Wildcats have been a pretty plucky program over the years.
But not this LSU team. Not this time.
This LSU team had 38 scholarship players available for this game. It wasn’t nearly enough. The Tigers were so thin you could see through them. The Wildcats certainly did, pouring it on LSU with superior numbers and steady, solid effort that easily made for a winning formula.
Was it embarrassing for the Tigers? Certainly. After picking through the wreckage of this season, it’s like imagining a parallel universe exists somewhere in which LSU won the national championship with a 15-0 record behind a landslide Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback almost exactly two years ago.
Still, there is a silver lining to all the cloudiness brooding over the LSU football program. Based on Kelly’s track record — a career résumé that would put him in the College Football Hall of Fame if he never coached a game at LSU — this should be the low point for the Tigers.
He's got some heavy lifting to do, for sure. Hitting the transfer portal. Hiring that one last position coach (wide receivers) plus a slew of analysts and support personnel, I’m sure. Filling out the recruiting class in February.
Though the score was sure to make Kelly wince as much as anyone involved with LSU football, he had to appreciate the effort. And the work of interim coach Brad Davis, who, we should never forget, became the first Black head football coach in LSU history Tuesday night. Davis will be back as Kelly’s offensive line coach next season.
There were coaches who stayed for this bowl game who will not be back. Much-maligned offensive coordinator Jake Peetz. Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. Defensive line coach Andre Carter. It became pretty clear pretty early that they would not be retained by Kelly. But they coached on anyway, along with Davis the only Ed Orgeron assistants to make it to the season’s long-time-coming finish line.
Kelly also had to like the heart of the small band of brothers he has returning — players like Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, Jack Bech, Corey Kiner, BJ Ojulari, Greg Penn and Mike Jones. Sure, they got beaten up pretty badly in this game, but they stayed. They played. They played for each other and their school, in a game and a time when that seemed like a pretty quaint and antiquated ideal.
Yes, this was a low point for LSU football — especially coming as it does, at the tail end of two decades of heady success the program has had, capped by that 2019 national championship.
Sometimes, though, you have to restart, regroup and reassess. Despite the transfer portal and NIL issues and the past two seasons, in which LSU is a combined 11-12, winning big again really might not be that far away.
Maybe Kelly will be able to say to those returning LSU players what the late Michigan coach Bo Schembechler once told his players, at a time when his program was down at the heels:
Those who stay will be champions.