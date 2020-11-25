LSU and Texas A&M have been playing annually as SEC West foes since the Aggies joined the conference in 2012, but the Tigers and A&M have been tangling for much longer than that. The series began way back in 1899, with LSU holding a 34-21-3 lead including wins in seven of their last eight meetings. Here's a look back at five memorable games from this ancient series:
Jan. 1, 1944
LSU 19, Texas A&M 14
With non-essential travel restricted during World War II (sound familiar?), LSU goes to Miami for its first Orange Bowl appearance by train and car using wartime fuel stamps saved by fans. They return home in 18 used cars purchased by a booster. In between, future Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Van Buren runs for two scores and throws for another in the Tigers’ first bowl victory.
Sept. 2, 1989
Texas A&M 28, LSU 16
No. 7-ranked LSU sees its national championship hopes evaporate in the time it takes A&M’s Larry Horton to return the season’s first kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. The play signals not only the start of a disappointing fall from the preseason top 10 but the beginning of the dark ages for LSU football. The Tigers finish 4-7, the first of six straight losing seasons.
Nov. 28, 2015
LSU 19, Texas A&M 7
It appears this will be Les Miles’ last game as LSU’s coach, but a sudden groundswell of support ends with him being carried off the field after the victory. In the postgame news conference, athletic director Joe Alleva announces Miles would remain as coach. The reprieve is short lived. Miles is fired in 2016 after a 2-2 start following a loss at Auburn, with Ed Orgeron named interim coach.
Nov. 24, 2018
Texas A&M 74, LSU 72 (7 OTs)
In the highest scoring game in SEC history, the Aggies outlast the Tigers in seven overtimes as Kellen Mond throws the winning two-point conversion to Kendrick Rogers to end it 4 hours and 53 minutes after it kicked off. The teams combine for 84 points in overtime, with Joe Burrow throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 100 yards and three more scores. LSU players and coaches fume over a series of calls that don’t go their way, including an interception nullified in regulation that allows Texas A&M to go on and tie it 31-31 with a touchdown as time expired. Then, afterward, a major brawl breaks out between the two teams.
Nov. 30, 2019
LSU 50, Texas A&M 7
LSU spends the year plotting its revenge. “We’re excited for Saturday,” Burrow says after beating Arkansas 56-20 on Nov. 23. “Excited.” After entering Tiger Stadium to a standing ovation wearing a “Burreaux” jersey on Senior Night, the soon-to-be Heisman Trophy winner leads LSU to a 50-7 rout of the Aggies, the Tigers’ most lopsided win in the series. Burrow goes out in his final home game throwing for 353 yards and three touchdowns, including a 78-yard strike to Ja’Marr Chase to give the Tigers a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Afterward, Texas A&M makes the score of the game the code to enter its football facility.