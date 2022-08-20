LSU coach Brian Kelly remained vague about the quarterback competition, but made it clear it was a two-man race between Arizona State junior transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier.
"It's pretty clear that it's Nussmeier and it's Daniels and they just have more experience than Walker Howard. Walker has done a great job, his situation now would be emergency situation and can we redshirt him? That's where we're at right now."
Daniels comes to LSU with three years of starting experience as quarterback for the Sun Devils. He won the spot in a three-man quarterback race his freshman year. Last season, Daniels ran for over 700 yards and completed 197 of 301 passes for 2,381 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Nussmeier appeared in four games for the Tigers last season, completing 29 of 57 passes for 329 yards, a 50% completion rate, for two touchdowns.
With LSU's first game approaching two weeks from Sunday, Kelly hasn't seen much separation with the two quarterbacks. During today's scrimmage, both were able to move the offense efficiently.
"Jayden does some really good things, obviously, his ability to get the ball out of his hand quickly, he's not just a guy that runs, he threw the ball at 65% completion rate last year, pushed the ball down field very well today," Kelly said. "Nuss made some really good plays as well, unblocked edge player coming at him, gets the ball out of his hands."
While he needs to name someone as the starter soon, Kelly didn't rule out the possibility of the competition carrying on in the season.
"I wouldn't be surprised if they both get the opportunity to play sometime this year," Kelly said. "But we're going to have to name a starter and that's going to happen pretty quickly."