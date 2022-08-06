When asked this week whether or not he would continue the No. 18 jersey tradition, Brian Kelly teased an announcement.
"We're going to award it to a deserving player," Kelly said. "We're just not going to do that today. But it's coming. Stay tuned."
The reveal came Saturday after practice. LSU gave the number, which goes to a high-character leader on the team, to junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari.
The Traits of Excellence needed to earn No. 18 Attention to Detail | Laser Focus | Attitude | Smart | Grit pic.twitter.com/r3Dmb03tMz— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 6, 2022
Ojulari, a preseason All-Southeastern Conference selection, represented the LSU at SEC media days and is expected to have a productive season.
Last year, Ojulari made 55 tackles and 11½ tackles for loss while leading the team with seven sacks. He'll play more out of a two-point stance in new defensive coordinator Matt House's scheme, but he will still primarily rush the passer.
"I appreciate all y'all," Ojulari said after receiving the jersey. "All my teammates, training staff, coaches, media personnel. Being able to wear 18 and leave my legacy at LSU is the biggest for me this season."