Thaddeus Moss's name never flashed up on the screen in the NFL draft, but LSU's starting tight end will latch on with the Washington Redskins as a free agent, the school confirmed.

Moss opted to forgo his final year of eligibility at LSU and was a popular projection as a mid-round pick, but fell down draft boards as 14 of his teammates were picked, tying an NFL record.

He didn't work out at the NFL Combine, but it was discovered in his physical that he had a fracture in one of his feet that would require surgery. It's unknown if that had an impact on his draft stock.

Moss took to Twitter to share four letters addressing the signing: HTTR, which stands for the team's fight song "Hail to the Redskins."

The son of former NFL star wide receiver Randy Moss set new LSU records for catches (42) and receiving yards (534) by a tight end, and he saved his biggest moments for the biggest stages.

Of Moss's four touchdowns in his junior season, two came in LSU's College Football Playoff Championship win over Clemson, and another came in the demolition of Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl -- which served as the CFP semifinal.

Moss's most notable catch, though, might have been his toe-tapping grab late in the first half against Alabama. The catch was highlighted on Randy Moss's ESPN segment "You Got Mossed."

Moss had six catches for 46 yards in LSU's 46-41 win in Tuscaloosa.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Moss opted not to work out at the NFL Combine. It was discovered during his combine physical that he had a "Jones Fracture" in his right foot that would require surgery. Moss was expected to be recovered from the surgery by the start of his rookie season and the injury was not expected to impact his draft stock.

Moss would join LSU lineman Saahdiq Charles, picked to the Redskins in the the 4th round, and running back Derrius Guice, picked by the Redskins in the 2018 draft.

DRAFT STATUS

PICKED BY : Undrafted

: Undrafted UDFA SIGNING : Washington Redskins

: Washington Redskins LSU IN THE DRAFT: 14 picks; 5 UDFA signings

THE THADDEUS MOSS FILE

HOMETOWN : Charlotte, North Carolina

: Charlotte, North Carolina HIGH SCHOOL : Mallard Creek

: Mallard Creek POSITION : TE

: TE CLASS: Junior

2019 SEASON

GAMES : 12

: 12 CATCHES : 47*

: 47* YARDS : 570*

: 570* TDs: 4

* = LSU tight end record