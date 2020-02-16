AUBURN, Ala. — For the second time this season, the LSU women’s basketball team suffered a deflating road loss to a Southeastern Conference bottom-feeder, this time 65-60 on Sunday at Auburn.
Faustine Aifuwa’s career day — her 20 points tied a career high, and she added 10 rebounds — wasn’t enough to help LSU (18-6, 8-4 SEC) overcome what was as high as a 15-point deficit against Auburn (9-14, 3-9). Khayla Pointer added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
“There’re some highlights with this group, but the season is winding down and every game that you play matters,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said.
The surprising loss is reminiscent of LSU’s 69-65 defeat last month at Missouri, which is also 3-9 in SEC play. Both times, the Tigers entered with a winning streak. Both times, they fell behind big in the first half. And both times, they rallied but couldn’t ultimately catch up.
In this one, LSU never led and was only tied once, at 2-2. Auburn jumped to a 17-7 lead, led 33-22 at halftime and stretched its advantage to 15 points several times in the fourth quarter. LSU rallied with a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 62-58 with 1:12 to play, but Auburn held on behind Unique Thompson, who scored 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting.
“When you go on the road, and we talk about this all the time, the ball may not bounce your way, but you have to always bring your defense and your board play,” Fargas said. “We didn’t come out with the same level of intensity on the defensive side of the basketball as we had in the past and so now, we’re playing this catch-up game and that’s not how we play and that’s not how we are. I feel like we took a step back here in how we want to play.”
It won’t get easier. LSU will be on the road again Thursday, this time to take on No. 1 South Carolina at 6 p.m.