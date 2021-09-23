BR.lsufloridamain0538.101319 bf.jpg

LSU football team members get together for a pregame traditon at the end of warmups in Tiger Stadium.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

Wilson Alexander

Mississippi State 31, LSU 28

My colleagues picked LSU, so I’ll take Mississippi State in what figures to be a close game. The Tigers haven’t shown they can defend the routes Mississippi State used last year. Maybe they will, but that’s worrisome. Plus, Mississippi State has an underrated defense with four interceptions. LSU looked better last weekend, but in this case, the home teams wins.

Scott Rabalais

LSU 29, Mississippi State 25

Take the Tigers for one reason: they have place-kicker Cade “Velveeta” York (see his NIL deal) and the Bulldogs do not. LSU moves the ball but gets bogged down in the red zone and kicks a lot of field goals. Meanwhile, with the return of safety Jay Ward, the Tigers give up some points but not the bushel basket of big plays they did in 2020.

Sheldon Mickles

LSU 34, Mississippi State 31

It's easy to envision this one going either way. The key will be LSU getting its offensive line problems worked out. The Tigers must run the ball and the belief is they can. On the other side of it, LSU can't have a repeat of its matchup with Mike Leach's Air Raid offense last year. If the Tigers can't handle the crossing routes, it'll be bloody.

Zach Ewing

Mississippi State 35, LSU 31

Could see this one coming down to who has the ball last. LSU will make adjustments from last season's disaster (playing more zone, for one thing), but I can't get the picture of Bulldogs receivers running free out of my head or the sound of cowbells out of my head. (For the record, my favorite bet here is over 56½.)

