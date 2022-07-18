ATLANTA — It wasn’t just the opponent or the cross-country trip to California that conspired against LSU in its 38-27 loss to open the 2021 season, according to new coach Brian Kelly.
“That was a tired football team,” Kelly said to TV reporters here Monday at Southeastern Conference media days. “LSU was tired.”
The Tigers, who were a 1½-point favorite in their first-ever game against the Bruins and in their first trip to play in the Rose Bowl, suffered from “camp legs” according to Kelly.
“That’s not a knock on any strength coaches,” Kelly said. “That’s everybody’s fear, that you’re tired going into your first game.”
Kelly vowed that wouldn’t happen to his first LSU team in its Sept. 4 season opener with Florida State in the Caesars Superdome.
“We’re not going to be playing with camp legs,” he said. “We’re going to play with a team that’s fresh and ready. We feel like through science we can monitor our players through the program we have.”
To that end, Kelly said the Tigers have not worked out in their indoor facility this summer.
“We were outdoors the entire summer,” he said. “We feel like we’ve managed the heat so they’re prepared for the weather conditions, as well as we’ve trained them appropriately so that we haven’t worn them down.”