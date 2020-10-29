LSU quarterback Myles Brennan still has not participated in practice this week, coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday, adding the focus has shifted away from preparing him to play Saturday at Auburn and instead aiming for LSU’s next game Nov. 14 against Alabama.

“I talked to Jack (Marucci, team trainer) and he felt he’ll be ready to go for the Alabama game,” Orgeron said Thursday in a post-practice video news conference.

Brennan suffered an abdominal muscle injury Oct. 10 at Missouri and sat out LSU’s 52-24 win this past Saturday against South Carolina. Orgeron’s pronouncement likely means the Tigers will start Pontchatoula freshman T.J. Finley for the second straight week with fellow freshman Max Johnson as his backup.

Finley was 17 of 21 against the Gamecocks for 265 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed eight times for 24 yards and a touchdown.

LSU's Travez Moore announces he is opting out of the remaining season LSU senior Travez Moore, a linebacker and defensive end, has announced that he will be opting out the remainder of the 2020 season.

Lagniappe

CBS will televise Saturday’s game at 2:30 p.m., marking LSU’s second of three currently scheduled appearances on the network. CBS also televised the Mississippi State game and will show LSU-Alabama with a 5 p.m. kickoff. … LSU leads the Auburn series 31-22-1. LSU is 3-0 against Auburn under Orgeron and has won four of the last five in the series. … The last four LSU-Auburn games have been decided by a total of 13 points, including LSU’s 23-20 win in Tiger Stadium in 2019. … LSU and Auburn have met every year since SEC divisional play began in 1992. This will be only the third time in that span and first time since 1999 that both teams enter the game unranked.