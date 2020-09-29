LSU's All-American cornerback Derek Stingley missed Saturday's game against Mississippi State after spending Friday night in a hospital due to an illness.
His father, Derek Stingley Sr., shared moments, in an interview Tuesday morning with WNXX-FM 104.5's "Off the Bench," from what he called a "scary" night, when the star defensive back had "a reaction" that led to his hospitalization.
LSU's defense struggled in Stingley's absence, surrendering a Southeastern Conference single-game record 623 yards passing. On the CBS broadcast, announcer Brad Nessler said LSU officials told them they believed it was an allergic reaction.
Stingley Sr. said his son was released before the game and it was never a possibility that he could play.
"It was a rough night," Stingley Sr. said. "But bottom line, Derek had a reaction to something that caused him to have to go to the hospital. When we got there, they were just running some tests on him, making sure they were ruling out everything. So we knew that he was fine. He was actually ready to go right before the game started. They started doing discharge papers to get him out of the hospital."
"So it was scary," he continued, "but it wasn't as bad as we thought it was when we first got the call and all that. But he's good to go. I'm pretty sure they're going to probably take it easy with him this week. But I'm pretty sure he may wind up playing as well. It's one of those moments where, me, personally, I would hate to relive or go through it again. But he's good. He's healthy. He's ready to go."
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the team was still waiting for Stingley to be medically cleared and that it's possible he will return to practice Tuesday or Wednesday, and he could enter the lineup when No. 20 LSU (0-1) plays at Vanderbilt (0-1) on Saturday.
Orgeron and Stingley Sr. both said the cornerback's health is the top priority, and it's something the family never wants to endure again.
"Yeah it was awful," Stingley Sr. said. "It was something I naturally wasn't ready for, of course. Couldn't believe that I had to rush out and be by his side because of that. Scary. Drive over was scary. Just praying and crying and making sure that I get to him in time and that it would be OK. And I'm just glad everything worked out for the best."