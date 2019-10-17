LSU freshman Trendon Watford was named Thursday to the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone award, which is presented annually to the nation's top Division I power forward.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 20-player list of candidates that was compiled a national committee of top college basketball personnel.
Watford, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Birmingham, Alabama, was ranked as the nation's No. 19 prospect by 247 Sports and ESPN after scoring 3,567 points and setting a state record with 1,909 rebounds.
Watford is one of only three Southeastern Conference players to make the watch list along with Kentucky's EJ Montgomery and Mississippi State's Reggie Perry.
Now in its sixth year, the award recognizes the college and pro career of Malone, the former Louisiana Tech and Utah Jazz star.
Malone, a two-time NBA most valuable player and 14-time all-star, averaged 25.0 points and 10.1 rebounds during a stellar 19-year NBA career.
By mid-February, the 20-man watch list and others who can play their way onto the list during the season will be narrowed to 10 players with five finalists being named in March.