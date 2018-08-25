Ed Orgeron is well aware that LSU is entering this football season with an alarming depth issue at quarterback.
The transfers of Lowell Narcisse and Justin McMillan left Orgeron “concerned,” he said during preseason camp, with having two quarterbacks on scholarship.
If sophomore Myles Brennan or junior Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow suffer injuries, the coaching staff will be one snap away from entrusting the offense to a walk-on they never anticipated playing.
It’s an uncommon issue — something LSU dealt with in 2014, when three scholarship quarterbacks transferred before the season, leaving sophomore Anthony Jennings and true freshman Brandon Harris to quarterback the Tigers to an 8-5 season.
But it's not unprecedented.
Mississippi State squeaked by with two scholarship quarterbacks last season. The Bulldogs lost Nick Fitzgerald in the regular-season finale against Ole Miss when he dislocated his ankle on the second drive. Fitzgerald was replaced by true freshman Keytaon Thompson, a Landry-Walker graduate, and Mississippi State lost 31-28.
The University of Texas bumbled through its own depth issue last season, altering between the injuries of Shane Buechele and true freshman Sam Ehlinger on the way to a 7-6 season — but the Longhorns at least had a former quarterback, Jerrod Heard, on the roster as a wide receiver.
The Longhorns’ backup plan is similar to what LSU would have done in 1998, former coach Gerry DiNardo said, if any of the Tigers’ three scholarship quarterbacks would have been lost to injury. DiNardo said former running back Kevin Faulk — who played quarterback at Carencro High — would have taken the snaps.
“If two’s not a problem, you’re talking to somebody that doesn’t know the game,” said DiNardo, now an analyst with the Big Ten Network, whose LSU teams went 32-24-1 from 1995-99. “It’s just a risk of injury. I mean, what do you do if you have two quarterbacks hurt in a game?”
The LSU coaching staff has bolstered its quarterback depth by adding two more walk-ons.
“We can train them,” Orgeron said during camp. “Obviously, we’ll have to keep them healthy.”
No matter who starts between Brennan and Burrow — a decision Orgeron said he might make with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger on Sunday — the Tigers will proceed into this season with caution.
The transfers of McMillan and Narcisse are at the root of the issue — and those two quarterbacks are part of a trend of mass quarterback transfers across the Southeastern Conference.
Since 2009, SEC programs have signed 176 quarterbacks, according to university recruit reports studied by The Advocate. Of those 176 signees, 82 quarterbacks (47 percent) have since transferred to another program.
Since 2009, more quarterbacks have transferred out of LSU (10) than any other SEC program. Arkansas’ three quarterback losses to transfers were the least in the conference.
Some of the SEC turnover came after disciplinary action — such as when Zach Mettenberger transferred to Butler (Kansas) Community College and eventually came to LSU. He had been dismissed by Georgia in 2010 after he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.
Nine SEC quarterbacks transferred following disciplinary action, but the majority took their names off the lower ends of depth charts to seek playing time at other programs. These transfer decisions were all made under the current NCAA rules, which mandate that a player must sit out a season if he transfers to another Division I institution.
And the destinations weren’t always glamorous.
In 2013, Maikhail Miller transferred from Ole Miss to Murray State, and in 2015, Kentucky quarterback Maxwell Smith transferred to San Diego State. Both players eventually started for their new programs.
Others, avoiding having to sit out a year, transferred to junior college programs, played immediately and jumped to another Division I program — like former Georgia signee Jacob Park, who transferred to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before starting at Iowa State in 2016 and 2017.
“I think the players feel more empowered,” DiNardo said. “I don’t think the options have changed significantly. Now, a player isn’t afraid to say they’re transferring. I don’t think they’re being labeled as a quitter. That may have worked in the past, but the game has changed too much.”
Narcisse fought against the label after he announced Aug. 14 on Twitter that he was transferring from LSU. The 6-foot-2, 231-pound freshman is now at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and he was unavailable for interviews despite scheduling attempts with the athletic department.
“Never was afraid to compete!” Narcisse tweeted in response to former LSU lineman Will Blackwell, who tweeted Narcisse’s transfer made it look like he didn’t want to compete. “I believe in myself and that’s what I stand on.”
What's more, transfer options will continue to expand.
In June, the NCAA eliminated the permission-to-contact process, effective Oct. 15, which had previously allowed athletic programs to block players from transferring to certain schools.
Another NCAA committee, the Transfer Working Group, is drafting another rule change that would allow players to transfer to other institutions and play immediately if they have a GPA between 3.0 and 3.3.
DiNardo says the change has been pushed by the players, who, as the transfer data show, are not satisfied with being unpaid players bound by million-dollar coaches.
“The money has changed the players’ attitudes — that a coach can come in, put in another offense or defense where they don’t fit. Why does the coach get to leave?” DiNardo said. “There’s more of that attitude. The kids know how much money is being made now. It’s no longer an educational model.”
The unfolding transfer options make it difficult, Orgeron said Thursday, for programs to build the deep quarterback groups of eras past.
“You know, it’s this day and age,” Orgeron said. “You have to deal with it. Guys are free to do what they want starting Oct. 15. It’s this day and age. It’s something we have to deal with.”