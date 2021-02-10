STARKVILLE, Miss. — LSU found its offense at the right time Wednesday night.

Going into its game with Mississippi State having lost four of its previous five games, LSU desperately needed to get its act together in a hurry.

With a huge game against No. 16 Tennessee looming Saturday, the Tigers simply couldn’t afford to lose another game and continue its midseason slump.

Sufficiently motivated, LSU went out and shot the lights out in Humphrey Coliseum — burying 61.3% of its field-goal attempts on the way to a 94-80 Southeastern Conference win over Mississippi State.

Going into the contest, LSU (12-6, 7-4 SEC) had not made more than 50.0% of its shots in its past six outings.

But it certainly didn’t look like it against Mississippi State (11-10, 5-7 SEC) as it won going away.

LSU knocked down a season-high 38 field goals, topping the 34 it had in a 92-76 rout of Arkansas on Jan. 13.

The Tigers’ shooting percentage was also their best of the season, easily surpassing the 55.4% they hit in an 86-80 win over Nicholls State on Dec. 26.

After shooting 56.7% in taking a 41-39 halftime lead, the Tigers lit up the Bulldogs in the second half. They made 21 of 32 for an incredible 65.6% in outscoring State 53-41 in the decisive second half.

LSU survived despite being whistled for three technicals — one each on Trendon Watford, Josh LeBlanc and the LSU bench during an official timeout in the second half.

It was the fifth technical of the season assessed against Watford.

Will Wade’s team started the evening without forward Mwani Wilkinson, who didn’t make the trip because of an illness — which a team spokesman stressed was the flu and wasn’t COVID-related.

But the Tigers got star forward Darius Days back after missing the last game at Alabama with a sprained left ankle.

His return seemed to reinvigorate the rest of the Wade’s team, which got balanced scoring for a change as seven players scored with six of them getting at least seven points.

Cam Thomas hit a game-high 25 points in going 9 of 16 from the field and Javonte Smart had 22 points on an 8-of-10 shooting night. Smart also had career-high 11 assists for his first double-double of the season.

Days celebrated his return with 16 points in draining 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line and going 6 of 10 overall from the floor.

He also pulled down 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season and 13th of his three-year career.

Watford added 14 points in going 7 of 14 from the field, while LeBlanc came off the bench for 8 points and Aundre Hyatt had 7 in getting the start in place of Wilkinson.

Tolu Smith led Mississippi State with 24 points, while Derek Fountain had 20. Iverson Molinar had 16 and Deivon Smith 12.