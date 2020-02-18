Will Wade didn't hold back after LSU's loss to Kentucky, largely because -- despite a different Southeastern Conference opponent on the court -- it was a troubling replay.

The Tigers' coach hammered his team as it trailed by 15 points in late in the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. A rally to bring the final result to 79-76 was nowhere near enough to allay his frustrations.

"We just keep making the same mistakes. Same guy keeps making the same mistake over and over again," Wade said in his post-game news conference when asked about the second half. "Same thing happened at Alabama. Same thing happened in this game. I mean, it gets frustrating."

LSU (18-8, 9-4 SEC) has lost four of its last five SEC games after starting 8-0 in conference. With five SEC games remaining and two games behind Kentucky for the top spot, there's still an outside shot for LSU to win the regular season title. But Wade was blunt in his assessment that the team has no other options regardless of where the team hopes to finish; the players on the court on Tuesday are the ones that must right the ship.

"Hopefully they'll be improved. If not we'll be playing home games in the NIT," he said, sporting a grin that failed to hide the true emotions behind those words.

“I don’t have any options. If I had options I’d be playing other guys. We’re playing who we have to play," Wade continued. "Those guys have to get it fixed. We’ve exhausted all options.”

That need for improvement was echoed by LSU senior Skylar Mays, who led his team with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. He conceded that Kentucky "played harder" throughout the game, but that the Tigers are still in a good position as they come drown the stretch in the SEC with ambitions for the tournament with more initials than NIT.

“We could be in a much worse spot. This isn't exactly where we'd like to be ... but we've still got a chance, if things go the way we'd like, we could still potentially win the SEC," Mays said. "But our sights are on the NCAA tournament and making a deep run in March.”

LSU is next in action Saturday when it heads on the road to face South Carolina.

