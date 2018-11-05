Arkansas used to be a hangover game for LSU. Recently, it's been more of a cure for what ails the Tigers.
When LSU travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday in a chilly night game for the Golden Boot trophy, the matchup will come immediately after a Tigers loss to Alabama for the fifth consecutive year.
LSU has been playing Arkansas the week following Alabama since 2014; at first, it didn't work out so well.
The Tigers were 0-2 against the Razorbacks under former coach Les Miles — dropping out of the AP Top 25 after a 17-0 loss in 2014, then falling out of the top 10 with a 31-14 loss in 2015.
But since Ed Orgeron became the interim head coach in 2016, LSU has been able to keep its season on track by the time the Arkansas game arrived.
In two meetings, LSU has beaten Arkansas by an average of 25.5 points under Orgeron, and the Tigers offense recorded more yards than its yearly averages and the Tigers defense yielded fewer yards than its yearly averages. Turnovers, sacks and tackles for loss abounded, and both LSU teams regained their footing.
The quality of Arkansas' program remained fairly consistent across those four seasons. In fact, the Razorbacks were 6-3 when the Tigers snapped the hangover streak by a score of 38-10 in 2016. Arkansas was 5-4 in 2015 and 4-5 in 2014 when it beat LSU.
"I think that we try to take our loss out on the team that we play next," said LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who touched the ball for the first time as a freshman against Arkansas last season with a 4-yard rush on a jet sweep. "Especially for a big loss like this. Being shut out in our own stadium. Just trying to bounce back, play better than we have been playing."
This loss to No. 1 Alabama was especially deflating, a 29-0 throttling when Tiger Stadium was rocking on a Saturday night with LSU (7-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Tigers were outgained 576-196 and were held to 12 yards rushing — the fewest since LSU had minus-7 yards rushing in a 31-10 loss to Florida in 1999, when the Tigers went 3-8 in Gerry DiNardo's final year
"I thought today was my biggest day of coaching since I've been at LSU," Orgeron said. "I told that to our staff (that) we need to bring them up; we're mature adults. And there's some coaches hurting in there, so I had a staff meeting this morning, I talked to them about it. I'm going to be very positive. I'm going to execute the 24-hour rule early myself and we're going to move forward."
This season, LSU catches Arkansas (2-7, 0-5 SEC) in the middle of one of its worst seasons in program history.
Under first-year head coach Chad Morris, the Razorbacks are on pace to lose the most games in a single season since beginning play in 1894.
Arkansas' scoring defense (33.7 points allowed per game) ranks second to last in the conference, its scoring offense (26.3 points) ranks fourth to last, and the Razorbacks have lost their conference games by an average of 18 points.
The Razorbacks suffered an embarrassing 44-17 loss to North Texas on Sept. 15 — made even more infamous by a viral 90-yard Mean Green punt-return touchdown, when the returner faked a fair catch before taking off.
If LSU wins its third consecutive meeting with Arkansas, it would remain on track to win 10 games in the regular season — a record that likely would result in an at-large bid to a New Year's Six bowl.
"(We're) treating the season like it's still worth something," LSU free safety Todd Harris. "We're still in a great position. We still got three games left, and we still have a great chance to go to a great bowl game. We're not going to just throw the season away after that loss."